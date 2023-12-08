By the Numbers: Texans travel to New York for Week 14 contest

A weather-impacted trip to New York/New Jersey is ahead for the Texans as they play meaningful football in December for the first time in years. Let's dive into the numbers for this matchup with the New York Jets.
0 - The Texans have played the New York GIANTS three times at Met Life/Meadowlands Stadium and lost all three games.
2 - The Texans have won the last two games against the New York JETS at Met Life Stadium.
4-11 - The Texans have just four wins against the two New York teams in 15 games. After beating the Giants in year one, they've not beaten them since in five games. After losing the first five to the Jets, the Texans have won three of the last four.
Suffice to say, I'm happy that it's Jets green on the other sideline on Sunday, given the trends against these two New York teams since the Texans' inception.
41.9% - The Jets offense has yielded the second highest pressure rate on their QBs in 2023, according to Next Gen Stats.
39.6% - The Texas are sixth highest in the league in pressure rate on opposing QBs in 2023, according to Next Gen Stats.
41.5% - The Texans might be sixth in the league in pressure rate, but they're not the leading pressure producing defense in this game; that would be the Jets. Quinnen Williams and company are pressuring QBs more than all but one defense in the NFL.
It's clear that in games featuring the Jets, QBs, on both sides of the ball, get pressured and hurried A LOT. Here's hoping that the Texans OL holds up against the explosively potent Jets pass rush this week.
1 - The Texans and Jets won a game on the same weekend just once in 2023. That happened on week six - Texans beat the Saints and the Jets beat the Eagles.
2 - There are two QBs that have led their teams to wins over the Philadelphia Eagles this year. One was 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy of the San Francisco last week and Sunday's starter for the New York Jets…Zach Wilson.
3,540 - Texans QB C.J. Stroud leads the NFL in passing yards. It's the most passing YPG by any rookie in NFL History to this point.
6 - Texans WR Nico Collins averages 90.1 yards per game, which puts him 6th in the NFL. The five receivers in front of him have all gone to the Pro Bowl in their careers - Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Keenan Allen, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
4 - Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. has four interceptions in his last four games. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his two interception effort against Denver last week. Sting has five interceptions in his first 15 games.
For comparison sake, in their first 15 games…
HOF Darrelle Revis - three INT
HOF Deion Sanders - five INT
Future HOF Richard Sherman - three INT
HOF Champ Bailey - five INT
That's GREAT company that Sting is in with his performance early in his career. Now, it's just a matter of reaching those heights week after week.
Okay, it's time to get ready to get grimy and gritty for this trip to New York. Rain. Wind. Tough Jets defense. Going to be a challenging weekend but one the Texans will be ready for on Sunday. See ya then, everyone!
The Houston Texans held practice on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 in preparation for the Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets.