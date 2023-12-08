By the Numbers: Texans travel to New York for Week 14 contest

A weather-impacted trip to New York/New Jersey is ahead for the Texans as they play meaningful football in December for the first time in years. Let's dive into the numbers for this matchup with the New York Jets.

0 - The Texans have played the New York GIANTS three times at Met Life/Meadowlands Stadium and lost all three games.

2 - The Texans have won the last two games against the New York JETS at Met Life Stadium.

4-11 - The Texans have just four wins against the two New York teams in 15 games. After beating the Giants in year one, they've not beaten them since in five games. After losing the first five to the Jets, the Texans have won three of the last four.

Suffice to say, I'm happy that it's Jets green on the other sideline on Sunday, given the trends against these two New York teams since the Texans' inception.

41.9% - The Jets offense has yielded the second highest pressure rate on their QBs in 2023, according to Next Gen Stats.

39.6% - The Texas are sixth highest in the league in pressure rate on opposing QBs in 2023, according to Next Gen Stats.

41.5% - The Texans might be sixth in the league in pressure rate, but they're not the leading pressure producing defense in this game; that would be the Jets. Quinnen Williams and company are pressuring QBs more than all but one defense in the NFL.