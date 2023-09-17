C.J. Stroud battles through injury, throws for 384 yards and two TDs in loss to Colts

Heading into his first home game, C.J. Stroud wasn't sure he could play.

The Texans No. 2 overall draft pick was dealing with a shoulder injury and listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

"I had a little pain here and there, but at the end of the day, I just wanted to play because I had the opportunity from God, man, just to be in a great city like Houston," Stroud said. "I wanted to play in the home opener and try to flip this thing around the right way by playing well. Yeah, it was ups and downs, but I feel like my guys around me, like they made me more positive as the week went on. They were telling me, man, if it happens, it happens. If not, just do whatever you can do, to not play if you're not feeling well. So I decided to play, and I feel like I did okay, of course you always want to do better."

In his second start, Stroud completed 30-of-47 passes for 384 yards for two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 103.5 passer rating. Stroud now has 58 pass completions through his first two career games. That's second in NFL history. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow began his career with 60 completions in 2020. The 21-year-old Stroud is also the only QB in NFL history to attempt 80 or more passes without an interception in his first two games.