C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

Jun 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM
Happy Tuesday.

Training camp is juuuuuuuust over a month away. There are still players around the building staying in shape, getting treatment and brushing up on the playbook. But for the most part, it's a bit quieter around the building as there aren't any practices happening.

Today's Brew features a little bit more on quarterback C.J. Stroud, a new career option for J.J. Watt, some more on the Texans and their connection to yesterday's Juneteenth holiday...and Bo Jackson. Because why not?

-General Manager Nick Caserio shared his thoughts on the second overall pick in the clip above. He was in studio with Sean Pendergast and Seth Payne on SportsReadio 610.

-D.J. Bien-Amie of ESPN had this piece on Stroud's approach to making progress and overcoming mistakes.

-Last week, J.J. Watt explained how he wasn't going to do too much in these early days of retirement. This article explains why a limited TV gig at CBS might work out for him.

-Below, here's a Texans connection to yesterday's Juneteenth celebration.

-Good stuff there by Cecil. Speaking of Cecil, he's one of the few Texans in team history to both throw and catch a touchdown pass.

-Also, the show below was really fun. Make sure you join the approximately 9,500 people (as of mid-Monday morning) who've watched the latest "Texans 360".

ELSEWHERE...

-Bo Jackson was able to run up a wall. Never forget that.

