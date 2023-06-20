C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

Happy Tuesday.
Training camp is juuuuuuuust over a month away. There are still players around the building staying in shape, getting treatment and brushing up on the playbook. But for the most part, it's a bit quieter around the building as there aren't any practices happening.
Today's Brew features a little bit more on quarterback C.J. Stroud, a new career option for J.J. Watt, some more on the Texans and their connection to yesterday's Juneteenth holiday...and Bo Jackson. Because why not?
-General Manager Nick Caserio shared his thoughts on the second overall pick in the clip above. He was in studio with Sean Pendergast and Seth Payne on SportsReadio 610.
-D.J. Bien-Amie of ESPN had this piece on Stroud's approach to making progress and overcoming mistakes.
-Last week, J.J. Watt explained how he wasn't going to do too much in these early days of retirement. This article explains why a limited TV gig at CBS might work out for him.
-Below, here's a Texans connection to yesterday's Juneteenth celebration.
ELSEWHERE...
-Bo Jackson was able to run up a wall. Never forget that.