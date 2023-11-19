C.J. Stroud following ways of Steph Curry: "Don't ever stop shooting" 

Nov 19, 2023 at 04:59 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231119-stroud-post-game-strory

A setback or two or three will not keep C.J. Stroud from throwing the ball.

The rookie quarterback guided the Texans to their third straight victory on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston defeated the Cardinals, 21-16. Stroud completed six passes of 20 yards or longer, and two of those were touchdowns. He completed 27-of-37 passes for 336 yards, but was also picked off three times.

Sometimes, he explained, you'll miss a few, and compared the process to a legendary NBA sharpshooter.

"Man, Steph Curry don't ever stop shooting," Stroud said. "I'm going to keep letting it ride. And I've got no shame in my game. I've definitely got to be smarter. No confidence is taken away from me. I'm going to keep letting it fly."

That self-confidence is important, according to running back Devin Singletary. The veteran running back, who gained 112 yards on the ground Sunday, appreciated his quarterback's mindset after the interceptions.

"He was still locked in, still being himself," Singletary said. "That's big, because some people might (mentally) go in the tank."

Instead, Stroud WENT to Tank. After his first interception of the day, which came in the second quarter, the rookie found fellow rookie Tank Dell for a 40-yard touchdown pass just before the half ended. Stroud also hit tight end Dalton Schultz for a 20-yard scoring strike in the first quarter. Steven Sims and Nico Collins each pulled in passes of 20 yards or more as well, and when the day was done, eight different Texans had a reception.

"For C.J. we continue to highlight the good he's doing," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "You're talking about a young guy who can move the football down the field. You're going to have miscues and bad plays but it's all about how you respond to those plays."

Stroud never appeared to waver. Two passes were intercepted in the red zone, and another was picked in the end zone. Despite those miscues, the rookie helped the Texans ring up 419 yards of total offense and average 6.3 yards per play.

"I thought we threw the ball really well," Stroud said. "I don't look at three plays and, like, dang, I had a bad game. Of course I can't turn the ball over that much. Threw for 300 yards again two touchdowns. I don't think I played terrible, but of course you can't turn the ball over."

Dell, who finished with a game-high eight catches for 149 yards, had the highest praise for Stroud, who's jersey number is 7. After they linked up for the 40-yard score, the home crowd started up an "M-V-P!" chant for Stroud. Dell agreed with the fans.

"Seven, he's the best player on the field every time he steps out there," Dell said. "He put the ball where it's supposed to be, and he does a great job at that. So it starts with him for sure."

Stroud and the Texans will host the Jaguars on Sunday at NRG Stadium, and the winner will have possession of first place in the AFC South.

Related Content

news

Big Play Breakdown: Texans handle Murray, earn another home win

The Texans are 6-4. Say it with me, y'all. After a 21-16 win over the Cardinals, here we are. How did it happen? Let's dive into the Big Plays from this win over Arizona.
news

Blake Cashman money at MIKE linebacker in win over Arizona

Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman rang up 19 tackles and a sack playing a different linebacker position in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Cardinals.
news

Motor 100: RB Devin Singletary goes over 100 on ground for 2nd straight week

Houston Texans running back Devin "Motor" Singletary gained 112 yards and ran for a score in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium.
news

Nico Collins returns, 'Motor reacts & more | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced on Wednesday afternoon, and they welcomed back WR Nico Collins.
news

The Buccaneers are saying some things about the Texans | Enemy Intel 

Read what the coaches and some players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying about the Texans ahead of their Week 9 matchup.
news

Houston Texans snap count numbers against Falcons | The Day After

Check out the unofficial snap counts for the Houston Texans in their Week 5 game at the Atlanta Falcons.
news

On to the Saints: Texans set sights on Week 6

After Sunday's last-second loss at Atlanta, the Houston Texans already know what they must do next to beat their Week 6 opponent, the New Orleans Saints.
news

No sacks allowed: Texans offensive line thrives last 2 games

No matter who's blocked, the Houston Texans offense hasn't allowed rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to get sacked the last two games.
news

Texans snap count numbers in win over Steelers | The Day After

Check out the unofficial snap counts for the Houston Texans in their Week 4 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Texans snap count tally at Jacksonville | The Day After

Check out the unofficial snap counts for the Houston Texans 
news

Texans snap counts vs. Indianapolis | The Day After

Check out the unofficial snap counts for the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts Week 2 matchup.
Advertising