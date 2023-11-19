C.J. Stroud following ways of Steph Curry: "Don't ever stop shooting" 

A setback or two or three will not keep C.J. Stroud from throwing the ball.

The rookie quarterback guided the Texans to their third straight victory on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston defeated the Cardinals, 21-16. Stroud completed six passes of 20 yards or longer, and two of those were touchdowns. He completed 27-of-37 passes for 336 yards, but was also picked off three times.

Sometimes, he explained, you'll miss a few, and compared the process to a legendary NBA sharpshooter.

"Man, Steph Curry don't ever stop shooting," Stroud said. "I'm going to keep letting it ride. And I've got no shame in my game. I've definitely got to be smarter. No confidence is taken away from me. I'm going to keep letting it fly."

That self-confidence is important, according to running back Devin Singletary. The veteran running back, who gained 112 yards on the ground Sunday, appreciated his quarterback's mindset after the interceptions.

"He was still locked in, still being himself," Singletary said. "That's big, because some people might (mentally) go in the tank."

Instead, Stroud WENT to Tank. After his first interception of the day, which came in the second quarter, the rookie found fellow rookie Tank Dell for a 40-yard touchdown pass just before the half ended. Stroud also hit tight end Dalton Schultz for a 20-yard scoring strike in the first quarter. Steven Sims and Nico Collins each pulled in passes of 20 yards or more as well, and when the day was done, eight different Texans had a reception.