Houston Texans Transactions (10-01-2026)

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Practice Squad, Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Noah Whittington
|RB
|5-8
|203
|24
|R
|Oregon
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Practice Squad, Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Noah Whittington
|RB
|5-8
|203
|24
|R
|Oregon
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