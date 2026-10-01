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Houston Texans Transactions (10-01-2026)

Oct 01, 2026 at 04:45 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
roster moves

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Practice Squad, Injured list:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Noah WhittingtonRB5-820324ROregon

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