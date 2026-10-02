Nico Collins Back at Practice as Texans Prepare for Cowboys

WR Nico Collins returned to the practice field Wednesday as the Houston Texans began preparations for Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium.

"We're excited to have Nico back out at practice," HC DeMeco Ryans said. "Everyone understands and knows the type of player Nico is. He's an explosive playmaker anytime he's touching the ball, anytime he's on the field, he's a threat. Defenses have to prepare for him and they have to do different things to adjust for him, so we're happy to have Nico back out practicing this week."

Ryans kept the status update simple: "Nico is back practicing today. We'll see how the week goes."

A True Pro in Meetings and Walkthroughs

Ryans isn't worried about how Collins will get himself ready.

"Nico just does what he's always done. Just being attentive in our meetings, being attentive in our walkthrough sessions. Also, when he gets reps in practice, just practicing the right way, being where he needs to be. He'll prepare the right way. He's a true pro."

C.J. Stroud on What Nico Collins Brings

QB C.J. Stroud said Collins' return would give the offense a lift.

"I think getting Nico back is going to be helpful. I think just using our guys that we have the right way. I think just being explosive with the ball in your hands. If that's running the ball, if that's getting a short pass and making RAC [run after catch] or YAC [yards after catch], whatever you want to call it. Just making sure that when we get the ball in our hands, we're making plays and it's my job to distribute it."

On Collins' versatility, Stroud added: "He's very helpful. He's a heck of a talent. He's a household name. He's earned his respect in this league and he was missed. Now to have him back would be very helpful. But he can do everything that we ask him to do."

Ed Ingram Returns to the Offensive Line

G Ed Ingram was also back on the field, and Ryans confirmed the lineup plan: "For us right now, Ed will be in and we'll keep everything how we've been."

"Getting Ed back should be helpful for us," Ryans said. "Ed did a really nice job in our first game. He did a good job. Ed plays physical, plays with low pads. He can really displace the line of scrimmage really well when he does it the right way. I'm excited to get him back and just the physical and the physical nature that he brings to the game, his ability to move people would be beneficial for us."