Can Anyone Stop Ka'imi Fairbairn? Texans Roundup: Houston at the Chargers

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Welcome to Texans Roundup, your weekly look at the numbers, trends and milestones shaping the Houston Texans' upcoming matchup. From team rankings and player accomplishments to notable streaks and league-wide context, Texans Roundup highlights the stats and storylines to know before kickoff.
Texans vs. Chargers: Series History and Matchup Stats
The Texans and Chargers will meet for the 11th time in the regular season, with Los Angeles holding a 6-4 advantage in the all-time series. Houston won the most recent meeting between the two teams, earning a 20-16 victory on Dec. 27, 2025.
Through seven games this season, Houston is averaging 338.1 yards of total offense and 23.6 points per game. Defensively, the Texans are allowing 342.0 yards and 24.3 points per game. Los Angeles enters the matchup averaging 288.3 yards and 14.1 points offensively while allowing 323.0 yards and 25.0 points per game.
One trend to watch is how well Houston has handled the Chargers' rushing attack. The Texans have held Los Angeles below 100 rushing yards in each of the past seven meetings, Houston's longest such streak against a single opponent in franchise history.
Mr. October: Ka'imi Fairbairn Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
K Ka'imi Fairbairn was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October after making all 11 of his field goal attempts during the month. That included five from 50-plus yards and a game-winning 49-yarder against Jacksonville.
The honor was Fairbairn's second career Player of the Month award, making him the fifth player in Texans history to earn it more than once. He joins DE J.J. Watt (6x), RB Arian Foster (2x), Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Andre Johnson (2x) and QB Deshaun Watson (2x).
Ka'imi Fairbairn's Career Accuracy Among the NFL's All-Time Best
Fairbairn has made 270 of 307 career field goal attempts, an 87.9 field goal percentage. Among the 69 kickers in NFL history with at least 300 field goal attempts, Fairbairn ranks second at 87.9 percent, trailing only Justin Tucker at 89.1 percent.
He has also made each of his last 51 field goal attempts from under 50 yards, the fourth-longest streak in the NFL since 1987.
Give and Take: The Texans' Historic Turnover Margin
The Texans have excelled at both protecting the football and creating takeaways since the start of last season. Over their past 24 games, Houston has committed an NFL-low 15 giveaways while generating an NFL-high 35 takeaways. The Texans are just the third team in the Super Bowl era to record at least 35 takeaways while committing 15 or fewer giveaways over a 24-game span (excluding overlapping spans), joining the Eagles in 2024-25 and the Bills in 2023-25.
Texans Milestones to Watch vs. the Chargers
No. 1 WR Tank Dell: Dell sits at 99 receptions in 26 career games. With one reception, he would tie WR DeAndre Hopkins (27 games) as the third-fastest Texans player to reach 100 career receptions, behind only Andre Johnson (23) and RB Domanick Williams (26).
No. 3 CB Kamari Lassiter: With six tackles, Lassiter would become the seventh-fastest cornerback in NFL history to reach 200 career tackles (38 games). He would also become the second cornerback since 1999 to record 200 tackles and 15 tackles for loss in his first three seasons.
No. 15 K Ka'imi Fairbairn: With one 50-plus-yard field goal, Fairbairn would tie K Sebastian Janikowski for the third-most such field goals in NFL history with 58.
No. 51 DE Will Anderson Jr.: With one tackle for loss, Anderson would tie Justin Houston (57) for the 10th-most tackles for loss through a player's first four NFL seasons. Two tackles for loss would tie Clay Matthews (58) for ninth-most, and three would tie T.J. Watt (59) for eighth-most.
No. 86 TE Dalton Schultz: With two receptions, Schultz would pass WR Brandin Cooks for the seventh-most receptions in franchise history. With three receiving yards, he would pass RB Arian Foster (2,268) for the eighth-most receiving yards in franchise history.