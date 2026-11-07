Can Anyone Stop Ka'imi Fairbairn? Texans Roundup: Houston at the Chargers

Texans Milestones to Watch vs. the Chargers

No. 1 WR Tank Dell: Dell sits at 99 receptions in 26 career games. With one reception, he would tie WR DeAndre Hopkins (27 games) as the third-fastest Texans player to reach 100 career receptions, behind only Andre Johnson (23) and RB Domanick Williams (26).

No. 3 CB Kamari Lassiter: With six tackles, Lassiter would become the seventh-fastest cornerback in NFL history to reach 200 career tackles (38 games). He would also become the second cornerback since 1999 to record 200 tackles and 15 tackles for loss in his first three seasons.

No. 15 K Ka'imi Fairbairn: With one 50-plus-yard field goal, Fairbairn would tie K Sebastian Janikowski for the third-most such field goals in NFL history with 58.

No. 51 DE Will Anderson Jr.: With one tackle for loss, Anderson would tie Justin Houston (57) for the 10th-most tackles for loss through a player's first four NFL seasons. Two tackles for loss would tie Clay Matthews (58) for ninth-most, and three would tie T.J. Watt (59) for eighth-most.