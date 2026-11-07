Houston Texans Transactions (11-7-2026)

The Houston Texans have elevated the following player via standard practice squad elevation for Week 9 at Los Angeles:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Chad Muma
|LB
|6-3
|239
|27
|5
|Wyoming
The Houston Texans have elevated the following player via standard practice squad elevation for Week 9 at Los Angeles:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Chad Muma
|LB
|6-3
|239
|27
|5
|Wyoming
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