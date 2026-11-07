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Houston Texans Transactions (11-7-2026)

Nov 07, 2026 at 01:30 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
roster moves

The Houston Texans have elevated the following player via standard practice squad elevation for Week 9 at Los Angeles:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Chad MumaLB6-3239275Wyoming

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