Woody Marks Named Houston Texans 2026 Salute To Service Award Nominee

HOUSTON – Today, the Houston Texans announced RB Woody Marks as the team's nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award. The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans and their families.

Marks, now in his second season with the Texans, grew up with an uncle in the military. His personal connection inspires him to give back to service members and their families. In July, Marks hosted a free, two-day football camp for military children at Fort Hood in Central Texas. The camp provided children with an opportunity to come together, build friendships, create lasting memories and have fun with others who understand their unique experience. In 2025, he also served as a guest coach in the Texans' Salute to Service Showdown, a competitive flag football game between teams representing different branches of the military and first responders.

Fans can show their support for Marks by voting online beginning today at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote. From now until Monday, Nov. 30, fans can submit one vote per day to help make Marks one of this year's three finalists. The finalists will be announced in January and the winner will be recognized at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LXI week.

Through Salute to Service, the NFL and its 32 clubs honor, empower and connect with service members, veterans and their families year-round. During Weeks 9–11, clubs will recognize the military community through on-field branding, military appreciation activities and other gameday events. The Texans will celebrate Salute to Service on Sunday, Nov. 29 when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Reliant Stadium.