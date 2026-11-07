Texans at Chargers By the Numbers: Can Houston Keep Justin Herbert's Interception Streak Alive?

It's LA time, again, y'all!! The Texans will travel out to LA for the third time in two seasons to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Let's dive into the numbers for this matchup, the first for the Texans after their bye week in Week 8.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, the Texans' Best Weapon

5 – Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October. In that month, he hit FIVE 50-plus-yard field goals. He also hit a game-winner in London on the final play of the game against the 6-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.

0 – Also, he has not missed a field goal attempt on the road in 2026, going seven-for-seven in the Texans' three road contests. He's been the best weapon for the Texans this season.

The Texans in Los Angeles

5 – This will be the Texans' fifth trip to the Los Angeles/Greater LA area in the history of the Texans franchise: 2017 and 2025 to play the Rams, and 2019, 2025 and 2026 to play the Chargers.

2 – The Texans have done well against the Chargers in Carson/Inglewood, winning both contests, in 2019 (Carson) and 2025 (SoFi Stadium in Inglewood).

Will Anderson Jr. and the Texans' Takeaway Hunt

7.5 – DE Will Anderson Jr. hasn't had a sack in the last two games, yet he's still tied for the league lead in sacks.

Justin Herbert's Interception Streak

10 – Chargers QB Justin Herbert not only leads the league with 10 interceptions, but he has thrown an INT in every single game.

5 – Herbert also threw a TD in each of the first five games of the season, but he hasn't thrown a TD since Oct. 11 against the Broncos.

The Chargers' Touchdown Drought

27 – The Chargers haven't scored a touchdown since that same October date. They've gone 27 consecutive drives without an offensive TD, with just five made field goals over that two-game span.

9 – The Chargers have scored three fewer touchdowns than the teams ranked 29th through 31st in the NFL. Three teams have scored 12 TDs in 2026, putting them in the 29th, 30th and 31st spots in the league. The Chargers' nine TDs put them in the 32nd spot in the NFL. They have scored no more than two TDs in a game this year. But, BUT, there's always a chance to break it open with Justin Herbert under center. He's that talented, and the Texans defense must be ready.

Happy Birthday, Football

Okay, one more…

157 – The game of football turns 157 years old on Nov. 6. Happy Birthday, FOOTBALL!!