Can the Browns Slow Down C.J. Stroud? Texans Roundup: Houston at Cleveland

Stroud, who also earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 6, became the only player in the NFL this season to earn Player of the Week honors twice. He is also one of four players in the league to earn at least five Player of the Week honors since the start of the 2023 season, joining Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love.

Week 9 Wizard: C.J. Stroud's Two 350-Yard, Five-Touchdown Games

Stroud's Week 9 performance marked the second game of his career with at least 350 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. His other such performance also came in Week 9.

As a rookie in Week 9 of the 2023 season, Stroud completed 30-of-42 passes (71.4%) for 470 yards and five touchdowns in a 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing with a 147.8 passer rating. In Week 9 this season, Stroud completed 21-of-35 passes (60.0%) for 384 yards, five touchdowns and a 125.5 passer rating.

Stroud earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors following both performances.

350 and 5: Stroud Joins Mahomes, Stafford and Marino in Elite Company

Stroud joined QB Joe Burrow as the only quarterbacks to record at least 350 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in a single game this season.

The performance also put Stroud in elite company. He became the fourth quarterback to record at least 350 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in multiple games before turning 26, joining Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

Road Warriors: Texans Bring a Three-Game Road Winning Streak to Cleveland

Houston enters Week 10 riding a three-game road winning streak, tied for the second-longest active streak in the NFL. It marks the sixth time in franchise history that the Texans have won three consecutive road games in a single season.

The Texans have scored 104 points during the streak, the most points across a three-game road span in franchise history.

Houston is also one of four NFL teams averaging at least 30 points per game on the road this season, averaging 30.3 points per contest away from home.

Texans Milestones to Watch vs. the Browns

No. 3 CB Kamari Lassiter: With four tackles, Lassiter would become the seventh-fastest cornerback in NFL history to reach 200 career tackles (38 games). He would also become the second cornerback since 1999 to record 200 tackles and 15 tackles for loss in his first three seasons.

No. 7 QB C.J. Stroud: With 265 passing yards, Stroud would surpass Carr (13,391) for the third-most passing yards in franchise history.

No. 12 WR Nico Collins: With one receiving touchdown, Collins would tie TE Owen Daniels (29) for the third-most receiving touchdowns in franchise history.