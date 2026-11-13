Can the Browns Slow Down C.J. Stroud? Texans Roundup: Houston at Cleveland

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Welcome to Texans Roundup, your weekly look at the numbers, trends and milestones shaping the Houston Texans' upcoming matchup. From team rankings and player accomplishments to notable streaks and league-wide context, Texans Roundup highlights the stats and storylines to know before kickoff.
Texans vs. Browns: What to Know
- QB C.J. Stroud is the only player in the NFL this season with two Player of the Week honors.
- Houston has won three straight road games and scored 104 points in that span, the most across a three-game road stretch in franchise history.
- Stroud needs 265 passing yards to pass QB David Carr for third in Texans history.
- The all-time regular season series is tied 7-7 heading into the 15th meeting.
Texans vs. Browns: Series History and Week 10 Matchup Stats
The Texans enter Week 10 with a 3-5 record and will face a Browns team that sits at 5-4. Sunday will mark the 15th regular season meeting between the two teams, with Houston owning a 7-7 record in the all-time regular season series. The teams last met in the regular season on Dec. 24, 2023, when Cleveland earned a 36-22 victory.
Through Week 9, Houston is averaging 356.5 yards of total offense per game, which ranks 11th in the NFL, while scoring 26.1 points per game, good for seventh. The Texans are allowing 338.6 yards and 24.0 points per game on defense.
Cleveland enters the matchup averaging 307.8 yards of total offense and 17.9 points per game. Defensively, the Browns are allowing 331.6 yards and 21.9 points per game.
C.J. Stroud Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the Second Time This Season
Stroud was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading Houston to a 44-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.
Stroud completed 21-of-35 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns, tying his career high for passing touchdowns in a single game. His 384 passing yards and five passing touchdowns both ranked first in the NFL in Week 9, while his 125.5 passer rating ranked third.
Stroud, who also earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 6, became the only player in the NFL this season to earn Player of the Week honors twice. He is also one of four players in the league to earn at least five Player of the Week honors since the start of the 2023 season, joining Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love.
Week 9 Wizard: C.J. Stroud's Two 350-Yard, Five-Touchdown Games
Stroud's Week 9 performance marked the second game of his career with at least 350 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. His other such performance also came in Week 9.
As a rookie in Week 9 of the 2023 season, Stroud completed 30-of-42 passes (71.4%) for 470 yards and five touchdowns in a 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing with a 147.8 passer rating. In Week 9 this season, Stroud completed 21-of-35 passes (60.0%) for 384 yards, five touchdowns and a 125.5 passer rating.
Stroud earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors following both performances.
350 and 5: Stroud Joins Mahomes, Stafford and Marino in Elite Company
Stroud joined QB Joe Burrow as the only quarterbacks to record at least 350 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in a single game this season.
The performance also put Stroud in elite company. He became the fourth quarterback to record at least 350 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in multiple games before turning 26, joining Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino.
Road Warriors: Texans Bring a Three-Game Road Winning Streak to Cleveland
Houston enters Week 10 riding a three-game road winning streak, tied for the second-longest active streak in the NFL. It marks the sixth time in franchise history that the Texans have won three consecutive road games in a single season.
The Texans have scored 104 points during the streak, the most points across a three-game road span in franchise history.
Houston is also one of four NFL teams averaging at least 30 points per game on the road this season, averaging 30.3 points per contest away from home.
Texans Milestones to Watch vs. the Browns
No. 3 CB Kamari Lassiter: With four tackles, Lassiter would become the seventh-fastest cornerback in NFL history to reach 200 career tackles (38 games). He would also become the second cornerback since 1999 to record 200 tackles and 15 tackles for loss in his first three seasons.
No. 7 QB C.J. Stroud: With 265 passing yards, Stroud would surpass Carr (13,391) for the third-most passing yards in franchise history.
No. 12 WR Nico Collins: With one receiving touchdown, Collins would tie TE Owen Daniels (29) for the third-most receiving touchdowns in franchise history.
No. 19 WR Xavier Hutchinson: With one receiving touchdown, Hutchinson would become the first Texans player to record at least one receiving touchdown in three consecutive games since WR Tank Dell from Nov. 5, 2023 to Nov. 26, 2023.