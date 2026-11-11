Week 10 Injury Report | Texans at Browns

Houston Texans
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|LB
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Groin / Not Injury Related - Personal
|DNP
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|Finger / Foot
|DNP
|RB
|David Montgomery
|Groin
|DNP
|C/G
|Keylan Rutledge
|Neck / Shoulder
|DNP
|S
|Reed Blankenship
|Concussion / Hand
|LP
|WR
|Tank Dell
|Hand / Shoulder
|LP
|WR
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Hamstring
|LP
|LB
|Jake Hummel
|Groin
|LP
|RB
|Woody Marks
|Knee
|LP
|CB
|Jaylin Smith
|Hamstring
|LP
|G
|Wyatt Teller
|Illness
|LP
|T
|Blake Fisher
|Thumb
|FP
|DT
|Tommy Togiai
|Elbow / Shoulder
|FP
Cleveland Browns
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|WR
|Boston, D.
|Toe
|DNP
|FB
|Burton, M.
|Calf
|DNP
|S
|Hickman, R.
|Concussion
|DNP
|C
|Jenkins, E.
|Knee
|DNP
|G
|Barber, A.
|Calf
|LP
|DT
|Collins, M.
|Elbow
|LP
|TE
|Fannin, H.
|Groin
|LP
|T
|Howard, T.
|Knee
|LP
|LB
|Schwesinger, C.
|Wrist / Ankle
|LP
|CB
|Ward, D.
|Quad
|LP
|LB
|Williams, Q.
|Hamstring
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed