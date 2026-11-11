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Week 10 Injury Report | Texans at Browns

Week 10 injury updates presented by Shariff Injury Lawyers for the Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns game.

Nov 11, 2026 at 04:33 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
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Houston Texans

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
LBAzeez Al-ShaairGroin / Not Injury Related - PersonalDNP
TEBrevin JordanFinger / FootDNP
RBDavid MontgomeryGroinDNP
C/GKeylan RutledgeNeck / ShoulderDNP
SReed BlankenshipConcussion / HandLP
WRTank DellHand / ShoulderLP
WRMarvin Harrison Jr.HamstringLP
LBJake HummelGroinLP
RBWoody MarksKneeLP
CBJaylin SmithHamstringLP
GWyatt TellerIllnessLP
TBlake FisherThumbFP
DTTommy TogiaiElbow / ShoulderFP

Cleveland Browns

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
WRBoston, D.ToeDNP
FBBurton, M.CalfDNP
SHickman, R.ConcussionDNP
CJenkins, E.KneeDNP
GBarber, A.CalfLP
DTCollins, M.ElbowLP
TEFannin, H.GroinLP
THoward, T.KneeLP
LBSchwesinger, C.Wrist / AnkleLP
CBWard, D.QuadLP
LBWilliams, Q.HamstringLP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed
REG10- h2w

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