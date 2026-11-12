Houston Texans Announce Partnership With MWS

The Houston Texans are proud to announce a multi-year partnership with MWS. Through this partnership, fans will have the opportunity to bid in auctions on Texans game-worn jerseys, game-used footballs and other game-used equipment.
As an official partner of the Texans, MWS will also receive digital integrations and advertising on HoustonTexans.com and on the Houston Texans mobile app. They will also be featured in social media content and giveaways as well as on gameday through in-stadium elements.
MWS is the home of authentic game-worn & signed jerseys. In addition to soccer, MWS offers exclusive auctions across a wide range of sports, including cycling, rugby, and cricket. MWS memorabilia comes directly from partner clubs, making it the place to go for an authentic piece of sports history. To learn more about MWS, visit https://mws.com/us.