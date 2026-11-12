Houston Texans Announce Partnership With MWS

The Houston Texans are proud to announce a multi-year partnership with MWS. Through this partnership, fans will have the opportunity to bid in auctions on Texans game-worn jerseys, game-used footballs and other game-used equipment.

As an official partner of the Texans, MWS will also receive digital integrations and advertising on HoustonTexans.com and on the Houston Texans mobile app. They will also be featured in social media content and giveaways as well as on gameday through in-stadium elements.