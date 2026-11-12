 Skip to main content
Advertising

Houston Texans Announce Partnership With MWS

Nov 12, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Houston Texans Public Relations
Texans_x_MWS_Thumbnail_1920x1080

The Houston Texans are proud to announce a multi-year partnership with MWS. Through this partnership, fans will have the opportunity to bid in auctions on Texans game-worn jerseys, game-used footballs and other game-used equipment.

As an official partner of the Texans, MWS will also receive digital integrations and advertising on HoustonTexans.com and on the Houston Texans mobile app. They will also be featured in social media content and giveaways as well as on gameday through in-stadium elements.

MWS is the home of authentic game-worn & signed jerseys. In addition to soccer, MWS offers exclusive auctions across a wide range of sports, including cycling, rugby, and cricket. MWS memorabilia comes directly from partner clubs, making it the place to go for an authentic piece of sports history.  To learn more about MWS, visit https://mws.com/us.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Stroud earned a 125.5 passer rating while completing 21-of-35 (60.0%) passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Houston Texans, LOVB Houston, and Lone Star Sports & Entertainment Partner With Bilt On Year-Round Rewards Membership For Fans

The fan experience, powered by Bilt Neighborhood OS, will connect sports fans to gameday experiences and personalized neighborhood benefits. Launch timing will be announced at a later date.

news

Woody Marks Named Houston Texans 2026 Salute To Service Award Nominee

RB Woody Marks is the Houston Texans' nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award. The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans and their families.

news

Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Month

Fairbairn's honor comes after connecting on all 11 of his field goal attempts in October, including five from 50-plus yards.

news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Stroud's honor comes after his stellar performance in the team's 34-37 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 in London.

news

Girls Flag Football Approved As Official UIL Pilot Program For 2028-2029 School Year

Houston Texans support fuels vote to expand opportunities to female student-athletes.

news

Houston Texans Announce The Launch Of Hustle Town Studio

The Houston Texans today announced the official launch of Hustle Town Studio, a Houston-based entertainment studio focused on developing and producing original content across sports, culture and entertainment.

news

HOUSTON TEXANS ANNOUNCE 2026 CONTENT LINEUP

Ten unique series headline the team's digital portfolio for upcoming season

news

HANNAH MCNAIR NAMED CO-CHAIR OF NFL'S FLAG FOOTBALL COMMITTEE

news

HOUSTON TEXANS LAUNCH "HOUSTON/US" RIVALRIES UNIFORM

"By The H. For The H." pays homage to the city and its fanbase.

news

Houston Texans Win Best On Instagram At The 8th Annual Hashtag Sports Awards

"The Running of the Bull: How the Houston Texans' Mascot TORO Dominated Sports Social in 2025" also earned bronze honors in the Best on TikTok category.

Advertising