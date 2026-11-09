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Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns: How to Watch, Listen, & Live Stream

All the ways you can watch, stream, and tune-in to Week 10 between the Texans and the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on November 15.

Nov 09, 2026 at 05:00 AM
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Houston Texans Staff
REG10- h2w

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/15 · 12:00 PM CST

AT

Browns

Cleveland Browns

FOX/FOX-26
95.7 THE FAN
Huntington Bank Field

QUICK-FACTS FOR THE TEXANS AT BROWNS GAME?

  • TV broadcast: FOX
  • Houston-area broadcast: FOX-26
  • What: Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns in Week 10
  • When: Sunday, November 15 at 12:00 p.m. CT, 1:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. PT
  • Where: Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH
  • English radio: 95.7 The Fan
  • Spanish radio: Mega 101 FM

WHERE TO STREAM THE TEXANS GAME?

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TEXANS VS. COLTS

NOV. 19 AT 7:15 PM CT

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FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION!

Turn on notifications in your Houston Texans app and subscribe to the Texans on YouTube and follow us on social media to make sure you never miss a Texans game highlight this season.

  • Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
  • Social Media: Be sure to follow the Houston Texans on all of your favorite social media accounts for live updates and coverage, with exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities to interact with the team.
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HOW TO LISTEN TO THE TEXANS GAME ON A TEXANS RADIO AFFILIATE

  • With the Call: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
  • Local Radio: 95.7 The Fan, Audacy app, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
  • Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
  • Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "Radio."

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Texans postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Texans YouTube channel. Make sure to turn on notifications on Houston Texans App to receive updates on when the press conferences start. Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)

  1. What channel is the Texans game on today? FOX is the channel for Texans at Browns game on November 15, 2026.
  1. What time does the Texans game start? Kick off for gameday is 12:00 p.m. Central time, 1:00 p.m. Eastern time, 10:00 a.m. Pacific time.
  1. How can I stream the Texans game for free? There is no official stream to watch Texans games for free.
  1. Can I watch on Paramount+ / YouTube TV / Fubo? Yes, Texans games are available on all these platforms.
  1. How do I watch if I live outside Houston? NFL+ and NFL Sunday Ticket are the best ways to watch the Texans out of market.
  1. Is the game on Spanish radio? Yes, Mega 101 FM with Enrique Vasquez & Gustavo Rangel.

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