Capers quotes (10/4)

"On special teams, as always, we wanted to play hard and physical, and create as much field position as we possibly could. As I look back, and after reviewing the tape today, we had the fewest mental errors to this point in the season. We had the fewest penalties to this point in the season. We had the one giveaway but had five takeaways, so we were plus-four. I think it was a real positive step for our football team. As we go through the first quarter of this football season, we've seen both sides of things. We started off the first two games and outgained our opponents in both games. We were minus-four and minus-three in the takeaway/giveaway. We finished the first two games minus-six in the takeaway/giveaways. The past two games we've gone out, and we're plus-four. That's really the biggest difference in the way we've played. Some of the things we've done on offense were after some first downs and gains, which is something we haven't done before through four games. We've done a lot better job of taking care of the ball the last two games and the results have been tremendous.