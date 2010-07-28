Cheerleader swimsuit calendar on sale Friday

Jul 28, 2010 at 06:19 AM

The 2010-11 Houston Texans Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar goes on sale this Friday, and fans will have several chances to meet and get autographs from the 14 calendar girls.

They'll be at each of the Texans' first three open training camp practices, which start at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 30, Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 1.

From 5-7 p.m. on Friday, they'll also be at the Academy Sports Outdoors on 7600 Westheimer Road (at Voss Road) in Houston. Calendars will be available at all 23 Houston-area Academy Sports Outdoors for $10, with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation and the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center.

