Chicago Bears | Know Your Foe

Sep 22, 2022 at 05:51 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

The Texans travel to the Windy City for the second time in as many seasons. In 2020, the Texans traveled to take on the Bears without a soul in the stands and the Texans play seemed to be just as empty that day. RB David Montgomery ran roughshod over a depleted defense, piling up 113 yards on the ground, while WR Allen Robinson had his last great game for the Bears with nine catches for 123 yards and a touchdown from QB Mitch Trubisky.

Two of those guys will be playing in different locations come Sunday but Montgomery remains, and he's a major problem, which I'll address a little later in this article. While we were in Chicago, I jumped on the Bears pregame show and the hosts were convinced that Trubisky wasn't long for Chicago and that the Bears needed a franchise QB. They drafted one in 2021 and Justin Fields is now this franchise's unquestioned leader at the top. He hasn't thrown for much this year in two weeks, but he has dual threat skills that can change any game in a heartbeat.

The Bears defense is led by an athletic and experienced secondary and one of the best linebackers in the game - Roquan Smith. But, the 49ers and Packers piled up some significant rushing yardage over the first two weeks - 379 yards in total. But, that secondary is giving up LESS per game through the air after facing Trey Lance (49ers) and future HOFer Aaron Rodgers (Packers) than what they are on the ground.

It's going to be a rough and tumble afternoon for the good guys in Chi-Town. As such, let's get to know our week three foe - the 2022 Chicago Bears.

The Bears 2022 Schedule (1-1)

Table inside Article
WeekOpponent
Week 1San Francisco 49ers (W, 19-10)
Week 2@ Green Bay Packers (L, 27-10)
Week 3Houston Texans
Week 4@ New York Giants
Week 5@ Minnesota Vikings
Week 6Washington Commanders
Week 7@ New England Patriots
Week 8@ Dallas Cowboys
Week 9Miami Dolphins
Week 10Detroit Lions
Week 11@ Atlanta Falcons
Week 12@ New York Jets
Week 13Green Bay Packers
Week 14OPEN
Week 15Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16Buffalo Bills
Week 17@ Detroit Lions
Week 18Minnesota Vikings

Bears OFFENSE (in 2022 Regular Season)

Table inside Article
Rushing Yards Per game139.5 ypg (8th in the NFL)
Passing Yards Per game76.5 ypg (32nd)
Total offense per game216.0 ypg (32nd)
Turnovers lost2 (2 INT)

Expected Broncos starting offense for Week 3

Table inside Article
QBJustin Fields
RBDavid Montgomery
WRDarnell Mooney
WREQUANIMEOUS ST. BROWN
WRDANTE PETTIS
TECole Kmet
LTBRAXTON JONES
LGCody Whitehair
CSam Mustipher
RGTeven Jenkins
RTLarry Borom

Key offensive non-starters

Table inside Article
RBKhalil Herbert
TERYAN GRIFFIN

ALL CAPS = New to team in 2022

Keys to winning v. the Bears offense

1. Do NOT slide into this DM

The use of the letters DM has grown exponentially as it refers to direct messages, but the DM that MATTERS this week is Bears RB David Montgomery. The 5-10, 224 lb. Montgomery has been as consistent as any RB in this league since the day he arrived. He's never really run for much more than 4.0 yards per carry in his career even as his OL has struggled to open holes for him consistently. Yet, he can make his own hole and runs through feeble arm tackles. His jump cut is sick. His feet never stop and he has tremendous vision. He's going to be a huge problem if the Texans don't get off blocks and attack with multiple defenders.

2. Normally he's number one

Okay, so Justin Fields does wear number one but with Montgomery toting the rock, he's not the bona fide number one priority for the Texans this week. But, even though he's only throwing for 76.5 yards per game, he's as dangerous as Montgomery is because Texans defenders must account for him on every play, even if he's just handing off. He's one heck of a runner with speed out on the edges and has a deep ball arm. Off schedule, off platform and out of the pocket are all in play with Fields and that's downright scary in combination with Montgomery in tow.

3. This isn't Them

The Bears OL has been a work in progress for years and this year is no exception. But, this group does have some road graders, especially after Teven Jenkins moved into guard. It's not the Colts OL. It's not the Broncos OL. But, it can open some holes in the run game and it's physical at the point of attack. However, the Texans must exploit the youth and inexperience when Fields goes back to pass and do it often.

Bears DEFENSE (in 2022 Regular Season)

Table inside Article
Rushing Yards Allowed Per game189.5 ypg (32nd in the NFL)
Passing Yards Allowed Per game183.0 ypg (7th)
Total offense Allowed per game372.5 ypg (22nd)
Turnovers generated3 (1 INT, 2 Fumble recoveries - Bears are +1 in TO margin in 2022)

Expected Broncos starting defense for Week 3

Table inside Article
DERobert Quinn
DTJUSTIN JONES
DTAngelo Blackson
DEAL-QUADIN MUHAMMAD
LBNICK MORROW
LBRoquan Smith
5cKYLER GORDON (or LB Matthew Adams)
CBJaylon Johnson
SJAQUAN BRISKER
SEddie Jackson
CBKindle Vildor

Key defensive non-starters

Table inside Article
DEDOMINIQUE ROBINSON
DETrevis Gipson
DTMIKE PENNEL

ALL CAPS = New to team in 2022

Keys to winning v. the Bears defense

1. Find Roquan

When Bears LB Roquan Smith made his request for a trade earlier in training camp, I thought about this exact game. As a result, I was more than okay with new GM Ryan Poles deciding to appease his Pro Bowl linebacker prior to our arrival in Chicago this weekend. But, it didn't happen and Smith returned to his spot prior to week one as the Alpha on this defense, which made me distraught. I love watching him play…all weekends but this one. He's as good as it gets from that position because he combines a high football IQ with insane speed and desire to hit someone in a different colored jersey. It's imperative that the Texans get a hat on 58 on every run play or it's going to be a long day trying to slow him down.

2. JJ is dynamite

Marc Vandermeer and I talked with GM Nick Caserio this week and one name that he immediately pointed out when discussing this matchup was CB Jaylon Johnson. The former Utah star has prototype NFL height, weight and speed to excel as a perimeter CB. He's long, competitive and feisty in coverage. Nick wasn't breaking news about Johnson to me, but he might be an unknown to those that don't watch the Bears regularly. He IS that good and I'm curious how Bears HBC (former Colts DC) Matt Eberflus and Bears DC Alan Williams will deploy Johnson against the Texans pass catchers. Will he travel with Brandin Cooks in man coverage? Will he travel with Nico Collins? How much help will the Bears give him? Either way, 33 in Bears blue and orange is a problem.

3. Quick Quiz, Hot Shot

So, what player led the league in sacks in 2021? Oh, it's Bears week so it's got to be Robert Quinn, right? Okay, I tricked ya because it was actually Steelers star T.J. Watt with 22.5, but, BUT Quinn was second in the league with 18.5 and is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFC at the ripe old age of 32. He can take over a game from the edge with a cadre of moves and a blazing quick first step. The Texans tackles did a solid job for the most part against the Broncos rushers, but the speed of Randy Gregory became an issue in the fourth quarter. That duo can't let Quinn take advantage the same way in any quarter.

The (0-1-1) Texans will face the (1-1) Chicago Bears in Week 3. Sunday's kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Browse tickets for Texans vs. Chargers on October 2nd at NRG Stadium.

Related Content

news

Denver Broncos | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris takes a look into the Broncos roster ahead of Sunday's Week 2 matchup.

news

Indianapolis Colts | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris takes a look into the Colts roster ahead of Sunday's season kickoff.

news

San Francisco 49ers | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris takes a look into the 49ers roster ahead of Thursday night's preseason game.

news

Los Angeles Rams | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris takes a look into the Rams roster ahead of Friday's preseason game.

news

Know Your Foe | Texans vs. Titans, Week 18

Houston Texans Team Analyst shares his notes on the Texans Week 18 opponent, the Tennessee Titans.

news

Know Your Foe | Texans vs. 49ers, Week 17

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes on the Week 17 San Francisco 49ers headed into this week's matchup.

news

Know Your Foe | Texans vs. Chargers, Week 16

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes on the Texans Week 16 foe, the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Know Your Foe | Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 15

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the Texans Week 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Know Your Foe | Seattle Seahawks, Week 14

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes on the Texans Week 14 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Know Your Foe | Indianapolis Colts, Week 13

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes on the Texans Week 13 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Know Your Foe | New York Jets, Week 12

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes on the Texans Week 12 opponent, the New York Jets.

Advertising