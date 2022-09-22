Chicago Bears | Know Your Foe

ALL CAPS = New to team in 2022

Keys to winning v. the Bears defense

1. Find Roquan

When Bears LB Roquan Smith made his request for a trade earlier in training camp, I thought about this exact game. As a result, I was more than okay with new GM Ryan Poles deciding to appease his Pro Bowl linebacker prior to our arrival in Chicago this weekend. But, it didn't happen and Smith returned to his spot prior to week one as the Alpha on this defense, which made me distraught. I love watching him play…all weekends but this one. He's as good as it gets from that position because he combines a high football IQ with insane speed and desire to hit someone in a different colored jersey. It's imperative that the Texans get a hat on 58 on every run play or it's going to be a long day trying to slow him down.

2. JJ is dynamite

Marc Vandermeer and I talked with GM Nick Caserio this week and one name that he immediately pointed out when discussing this matchup was CB Jaylon Johnson. The former Utah star has prototype NFL height, weight and speed to excel as a perimeter CB. He's long, competitive and feisty in coverage. Nick wasn't breaking news about Johnson to me, but he might be an unknown to those that don't watch the Bears regularly. He IS that good and I'm curious how Bears HBC (former Colts DC) Matt Eberflus and Bears DC Alan Williams will deploy Johnson against the Texans pass catchers. Will he travel with Brandin Cooks in man coverage? Will he travel with Nico Collins? How much help will the Bears give him? Either way, 33 in Bears blue and orange is a problem.

3. Quick Quiz, Hot Shot

So, what player led the league in sacks in 2021? Oh, it's Bears week so it's got to be Robert Quinn, right? Okay, I tricked ya because it was actually Steelers star T.J. Watt with 22.5, but, BUT Quinn was second in the league with 18.5 and is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFC at the ripe old age of 32. He can take over a game from the edge with a cadre of moves and a blazing quick first step. The Texans tackles did a solid job for the most part against the Broncos rushers, but the speed of Randy Gregory became an issue in the fourth quarter. That duo can't let Quinn take advantage the same way in any quarter.