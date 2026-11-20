DeMeco Ryans on C.J. Stroud's Touchdown Pass to Nico Collins

QB C.J. Stroud's touchdown pass to WR Nico Collins against the Indianapolis Colts left his head coach searching for words.

"Yeah, that play to Nico was, I mean, wow. He ripped that one," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Just watching him and seeing the guys draped on him in the pocket. He really let that one go trusting that Nico. As we always joke about, 'Nico's down there somewhere.' You throw it up, good things will happen. He let that one rip and Nico definitely showed up big time for him making a huge catch."

Ryans said Stroud's strength shows up in more than just his arm.

"C.J.'s done a great job in the pocket. You see the strength that he has in the pocket, not only throwing, keeping two hands on the ball, being able to escape the rushers, being able to get positive yards rushing the football as well so the strength is definitely showing up."

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen gave Stroud credit too.

"Obviously, he made a great play on those throws, stepping up in the pocket," Steichen said. "Hats off to those guys for making those plays."

C.J. Stroud Credits the Weight Room and the Strength Staff

Stroud pointed to his offseason training and credited Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Clint Martin.

"I don't know, I've been in the weight room a little bit so maybe credit to that," Stroud said. "Credit to Clint, strength staff and everybody that works with me in that. I put in a lot of work this offseason, get my body right, try to have the lowest fat and continue to do that so I can go farther in my career because I've seen what it can do."

He was quick to share the credit with his receiver.

"That play was great. I thought Nico did a good job attacking the high point, but he's a heck of a football player so you give him a shot, he's going to make a play."

DeMeco Ryans on C.J. Stroud's Production This Season

Ryans said Stroud's play this season comes from his work in the offseason.

"C.J.'s producing the way he's producing because of the work I feel like he put in throughout the offseason," Ryans said. "All of that is paying dividends now from the work prior to these moments. He's been ready for these moments and he's executing at a high level in these moments, scoring the points that we need to score, making the plays we need to make. Just keeping the offense out there on the field, making great decisions with the football. That's probably the one thing I'm most proud of him making great decisions."

C.J. Stroud on Finding His Groove

Stroud said playing in rhythm has been fun, and he gave the credit to the team around him.

"It's fun, man," Stroud said. "Just to get on that groove and have a rhythm has been amazing and honestly I would be lying to you if I said it didn't feel good. I'm very grateful for this opportunity to even play in the NFL. People probably think I'm crazy for always saying that, but, man, I really did not expect my life to be like this. It's nothing but the grace of God that I'm sitting up here and to be playing the way that I am."

"It's nothing but the credit to the team. Just the way the defense prepared us in training camp. The way offensive line's been blocking their tail off giving me a shot. The way the receivers have been running routes, getting open. I'm super grateful to play on a team like this. I don't take it for granted at all."

C.J. Stroud's Faith: 'A Coffin or a Classroom'

Stroud also talked about the faith that has carried him since he was young.

"Faith is what you can't see," Stroud said. "I remember being in high school going out to the field by myself and not saying nobody believed in me but they just didn't see it yet. I saw it in myself and I just kept working, kept grinding. I think it's the same thing when you get to this level. Not everybody has to see it. Not everybody has to agree with you."

He closed with words from Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell.