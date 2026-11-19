The Texans released their inactives list prior to Thursday's Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Texans Inactives
- No. 4 RB Woody Marks
- No. 9 TE Brevin Jordan
- No. 18 WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
- No. 55 DE Danielle Hunter
- No. 60 C Jake Andrews
- No. 75 G Wyatt Teller
- No. 78 T Nate Thomas
View the Indianapolis Colts inactives here.
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