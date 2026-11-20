Things that stood out to us in the booth from the Texans' win over Indy -

C.J. Stroud continuing to cook – shaking off the early deflected pick to throw three TD passes and get to 22 on the season – one shy of his career best. He's got a legit shot at the Texans record of 32.

David Montgomery looked like a brand new back, rumbling for over a hundy and shooting some B-12 into a Texans running attack that needed a boost.

Braden Smith coming in to play right tackle against his former team and looking good doing it.

Marlin Klein having his best game, with four catches and a touchdown reception off a great improvised play by Stroud.

Will Anderson Jr. with a DPOY campaign play on the national stage - racking up a safety and adding to his league-leading sack total.

The glorious rivalry uniforms, with all the H-Town meaning. This was a nice moment for the franchise and the city.

The drone show was absolutely spectacular, especially the tributes to Andre Johnson and J.J. Watt. We couldn't get them to portray Cal and Hannah?

The GTA graphic on the video board was terrific in the postgame aftermath. We had more excitement in the building tonight than anything going on regarding Vice City.

The victory puts the Texans at 4-6 and in position to make the run they covet. We all know it's an uphill climb. The Ravens are next and they will not be a pushover.