Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: How to Watch Thursday Night Football, Listen, & Live Stream

WEEK 11 · Thu 11/19 · 7:15 PM CST
VS
Colts
Indianapolis Colts
WANT TO COME TO THE GAME VS COLTS?
- Click here to buy tickets!
QUICK-FACTS FOR THE TEXANS VS COLTS GAME?
- TV broadcast: Prime Video
- Houston-area broadcast: ABC-13
- Out-of-Market: NFL+
- What: Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts in Week 11
- When: Thursday, Nov 19 at 7:15 p.m. CT, 8:15 p.m. ET, 5:15 p.m. PT
- Where: Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX
- English radio: 95.7 The Fan
- Spanish radio: Mega 101 FM
- Check out all the ways to watch here
WHERE TO STREAM THE TEXANS GAME?
- Texans Streaming Options: NFL+
- Out-of-Market: NFL+ is the best way to watch your favorite out of market games. Click here for more information.
FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION!
Turn on notifications in your Houston Texans app and subscribe to the Texans on YouTube and follow us on social media to make sure you never miss a Texans game highlight this season.
- Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
- Social Media: Be sure to follow the Houston Texans on all of your favorite social media accounts for live updates and coverage, with exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities to interact with the team.
- X (Twitter)
- TikTok
- YouTube
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE TEXANS GAME ON A TEXANS RADIO AFFILIATE?
- With the Call: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
- Local Radio: 95.7 The Fan, Audacy app, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
- Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "Radio."
POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES.
Texans postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Texans YouTube channel. Make sure to turn on notifications on Houston Texans App to receive updates on when the press conferences start. Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)
- What channel is the Texans game on today? ABC-13 is the local Houston-area channel for Texans vs Colts game on November 19, 2026.
- What time does the Texans game start? Kick off for gameday is 7:15 p.m. Central time, 8:15 p.m. Eastern time, 5:15 p.m. Pacific time.
- How can I stream the Texans game for free? There is no official stream to watch Texans games for free. However Thursday Night Football will be on Prime Video.
- Can I watch on Paramount+ / YouTube TV / Fubo? Yes, Texans games are available on all these platforms.
- How do I watch if I live outside Houston? NFL+ and NFL Sunday Ticket are the best ways to watch the Texans out of market.
- Is the game on Spanish radio? Yes, Mega 101 FM with Enrique Vasquez & Gustavo Rangel.