C.J. Stroud sets new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to begin a career

"He is continuing to do a really good job of protecting the ball, protecting the team," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He's continued to play well and we just have to continue to play well around him.

With 1:49 left in the game Stroud threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to TE Dalton Schultz to take a 19-18 lead over the Falcons. The Texans would fall 21-19 in a Week 5 thriller that came down to a game-winning Falcons field goal in the final second of the game. Stroud completed 20-of-35 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and an 88.9 passer rating.

"It's cool," Stroud said. "I got close a couple of times. Those DBs are really good. I think every week I've almost thrown a pick, so it's cool. Guys just been dropping them I guess. But no, it's important to take care of the football. I don't think I put it in harm's way too many times."