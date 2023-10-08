C.J. Stroud sets new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to begin a career

Oct 08, 2023 at 04:23 PM
Through five NFL games, C.J. Stroud has yet to throw an interception. During the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, the Houston Texans rookie QB set a new NFL record for most pass attempts as a rookie starting his career without an interception, surpassing Dak Prescott's previous record (176).

"He is continuing to do a really good job of protecting the ball, protecting the team," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He's continued to play well and we just have to continue to play well around him.

With 1:49 left in the game Stroud threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to TE Dalton Schultz to take a 19-18 lead over the Falcons. The Texans would fall 21-19 in a Week 5 thriller that came down to a game-winning Falcons field goal in the final second of the game. Stroud completed 20-of-35 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and an 88.9 passer rating.

"It's cool," Stroud said. "I got close a couple of times. Those DBs are really good. I think every week I've almost thrown a pick, so it's cool. Guys just been dropping them I guess. But no, it's important to take care of the football. I don't think I put it in harm's way too many times."

Stroud, selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, now has 186 pass attempts without an interception to start his NFL career. Stroud has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,461 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

