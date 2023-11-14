Coach, Cards and Pass Catchers | Daily Brew

Nov 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

At halftime of the Bengals game, I announced that we were literally at the halfway point of the 2023 campaign. It's tough to get used to 17 games. What's great to get used is playing a lot of home games. We've got a three-game stretch coming up here in H-Town.

Your Texans are on a nice run, having won five of their last seven games. They are a game out of the division lead and have a world of exciting possibilities ahead of them.

But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. DeMeco Ryans visited with us in studio and, yes, we relived the CInci game. But we also previewed Arizona. The Cardinals are a different team with Kyler Murray at the helm. Good thing we have a head coach who has faced him before, as defensive coordinator of the 49ers. Here's our conversation.

I was fined by John Harris for using a dated reference about the Texans wide receiver crew. I said that they're like Fleetwood Mac or the Eagles – it doesn't matter who sings lead, they still sound great. It could have been more dated. I could have said they're like the Beatles.

The point is there doesn't seem to be a number one guy and it doesn't matter. They're all productive. On a day when Nico Collins was out, Noah Brown erupted again. And that's with Tank Dell still doing great things. Brown has missed some time but he's more than making up for it.

📸 Gameday Gallery: Texans at Bengals | Week 10

View the best photos from the Week 10 matchup between the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals.

If you're looking for a detailed, entertaining and educational description of the events of Sunday, look no further than what John Harris has to say. Johnny is our sideline reporter but afterwards watches every angle of the game and picks up things you might not have noticed. He puts in the time and it's worth yours.

We don't see the Cardinals often. The last time was 2021 at their place, which was a weird game with DHop and Watt on the enemy sideline. Because of a scheduling 'weirdness' that produced road visits to the desert in 2009 and 2013, this is only third time we have seen them in this building. The first two were Texans wins. Here's to trying for the trifecta.

