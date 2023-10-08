Dalton Schultz catches TD, leads Texans in catches & yards in Week 5

Dalton Schultz continues to make plays for the Texans.

Houston fell on the road, 21-19, to Atlanta, but Schultz's late-game touchdown catch gave the Texans a lead. He was happy to catch the touchdown pass, but like the rest of his teammates, disappointed with the loss.

"Every week it's going to be a fight one way or another," Schultz said. "We just didn't make enough plays."

It was his second straight week with a scoring reception, and it came with 1:49 remaining in regulation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"It was just a play that we've been running all game and they played it a certain way and we made an adjustment to it," Schultz said. "We were able to convert on it."

Quarterback C.J. Stroud found Schultz in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown, and it put the Texans up, 19-14, late in the contest.

"Dalton made a heck of a route, heck of a play," Stroud said.

The veteran tight end led the Texans with seven catches for 65 yards, both of which were season highs for Schultz.

"Another good day in the passing game," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said of Schultz. "Last week came down with a touchdown. Again this week. So, good outing by him."