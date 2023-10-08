Dalton Schultz catches TD, leads Texans in catches & yards in Week 5

Oct 08, 2023 at 04:55 PM
SchultzStoryATL

Dalton Schultz continues to make plays for the Texans.

Houston fell on the road, 21-19, to Atlanta, but Schultz's late-game touchdown catch gave the Texans a lead. He was happy to catch the touchdown pass, but like the rest of his teammates, disappointed with the loss.

"Every week it's going to be a fight one way or another," Schultz said. "We just didn't make enough plays."

It was his second straight week with a scoring reception, and it came with 1:49 remaining in regulation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"It was just a play that we've been running all game and they played it a certain way and we made an adjustment to it," Schultz said. "We were able to convert on it."

Quarterback C.J. Stroud found Schultz in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown, and it put the Texans up, 19-14, late in the contest.

"Dalton made a heck of a route, heck of a play," Stroud said.

The veteran tight end led the Texans with seven catches for 65 yards, both of which were season highs for Schultz.

"Another good day in the passing game," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said of Schultz. "Last week came down with a touchdown. Again this week. So, good outing by him."

Schultz and the Texans return home for a Week 6 matchup with the Saints next Sunday.

Related Content

news

Texans at Falcons, Week 5 | Big Play Breakdown

John Harris breaks down the key plays that led to the 21-19 loss at Atlanta
news

C.J. Stroud sets new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to begin a career

During the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud set a new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career, surpassing Dak Prescott's previous record (176).
news

Texans comeback falls just short in 21-19 thriller in Atlanta | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans fell 21-19 to the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 5 thriller that came down to the final second of the game. 
news

VanderBlog: Learning in Atlanta 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5
news

Game Recap: Texans fall 21-19 in Atlanta

The Houston Texans will return home and prepare for the New Orleans Saints in a Week 6 showdown
news

Full Game Highlights: Texans fall to Falcons 21-19

Missed the action? Relive the Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons game here with the top highlights.
news

Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard to start at Atlanta

Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard will start their first game together on the offensive line protecting QB C.J. Stroud. 
news

Inactives: Seven Texans ruled out for Week 5 contest at Atlanta

Christian Harris, Shaquill Griffin and more top the Texans' Week 5 Inactives list against the Falcons.
news

By the Numbers: Texans and Falcons face off in Week 5 matchup

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons
news

Know your Foe: Atlanta Falcons | Week 5

John Harris introduces readers to this week's opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, and breaks down the key Dirty Birds on the Falcons roster
news

No sacks allowed: Texans offensive line thrives last 2 games

No matter who's blocked, the Houston Texans offense hasn't allowed rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to get sacked the last two games.
Advertising