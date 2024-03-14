 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Dalton Schultz talks DeMeco Ryans...and a press conference on tap | Daily Brew

Mar 14, 2024 at 11:39 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

handbrew

Happy Thursday to you.

Free agency rolls on for the Houston Texans, and at 2 p.m. CT today they'll hold a press conference inside NRG Stadium. You can watch it live on HoustonTexans.com, the Texans Mobile app or on the Houston Texans YouTube page.

They'll have a lot to discuss, and I can't wait to hear what they say.

Tight end Dalton Schultz, who re-signed with the Texans last week, was on The Pat McAfee Show recently, and explained why DeMeco Ryans was so successful, so early, as head coach.

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn will be back with the Texans for his eighth NFL season in 2024. He connected on 27-of-28 field goals last season, with a long of 54 yards. Looking at his career longs, it's pretty impressive.

Table inside Article
YEAR FAIRBAIRN'S LONGEST FG
2017 55
2018 54
2019 54
2020 54
2021 61
2022 56
2023 54

We'll have much more later today and tomorrow here. In the meanwhile, give this a listen.

Related Content

news

 👀 Texans free agency | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are making moves left and right in the early days of free agency, and Andre Johnson's had a busy week.
news

Free agency wellness check | Daily Brew

I listened, watched and scrolled all day Monday before getting on the air at 6pm to discuss day one of the so-called legal tampering period. Yes, the league year doesn't start until Wednesday at 3pm central, but this race starts well before the starting gun gets fired.
news

It's here: Free agency week begins | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL franchises begin the league year on Wednesday, and today is the start of the "legal tampering" period.
news

Gliding into free agency week | Daily Brew

Free agency begins next Wednesday with the start of the new league year, and the Houston Texans will likely make some moves.
news

Movement abounds, and a Mock Draft Roundup | Daily Brew

There's a lot of movement in the NFL right now, and the Houston Texans Mock Draft Roundup has some interesting options at #23 in the Draft.
news

Coaching staff announcement & Fan questions | Daily Brew

The Texans announced their 2024 coaching staff, fan questions were answered, and C.J. Stroud drew some pretty interesting comparisons.
news

Ranking the 4 Texans jerseys, Experts sound off & more  | Daily Brew

How would you rank the 4 jersey colors the Texans wore in between 2002 and 2023? What do the national experts think about Houston's next step forward?
news

Wrapping up the combine...and looking ahead | Daily Brew

The combine is finished in Indianapolis, and now the focus shifts to free agency and the NFL Draft.
news

Weekend in Indy | Daily Brew

The NFL Scouting Combine is in full bloom (is that a good way to say that?) and everyone is talking about what a former Texans coach used to call the 'Underwear Olympics.'
news

Nick Caserio tidbits, free agency looms and more | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to evaluate NFL Draft hopefuls in Indianapolis, and Executive V.P./General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media yesterday. 
news

A recap of Day 1, and the Texans get a report card | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to evaluate Draft prospects at the Combine in Indianapolis. Plus, the players gave their grades on several key parts of the organization.
Advertising