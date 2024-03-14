Dalton Schultz talks DeMeco Ryans...and a press conference on tap | Daily Brew

Happy Thursday to you.
Free agency rolls on for the Houston Texans, and at 2 p.m. CT today they'll hold a press conference inside NRG Stadium. You can watch it live on HoustonTexans.com, the Texans Mobile app or on the Houston Texans YouTube page.
They'll have a lot to discuss, and I can't wait to hear what they say.
Tight end Dalton Schultz, who re-signed with the Texans last week, was on The Pat McAfee Show recently, and explained why DeMeco Ryans was so successful, so early, as head coach.
Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn will be back with the Texans for his eighth NFL season in 2024. He connected on 27-of-28 field goals last season, with a long of 54 yards. Looking at his career longs, it's pretty impressive.
|YEAR
|FAIRBAIRN'S LONGEST FG
|2017
|55
|2018
|54
|2019
|54
|2020
|54
|2021
|61
|2022
|56
|2023
|54
We'll have much more later today and tomorrow here.