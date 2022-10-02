Dameon Pierce explodes for 75-yard TD

Oct 02, 2022 at 02:19 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

With the Houston Texans trailing 21-0 at home to the Chargers, rookie RB Dameon Pierce injected a spark into the game when he exploded for a 75-yard rushing touchdown.

Pierce broke through defenders on a play that included lead blocking by FB Troy Hairston, the undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan and TE O.J. Howard. After the one-play, 75-yard scoring drive, the Texans trailed 21-7 with 9:48 left in the second quarter.

Pierce now has back-to-back games with a rushing touchdown. Last week at Chicago, Pierce finished with a career-high 20 carries for 80 yards and his first career touchdown.

Related Content

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 2nd at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

The Voice singer, local nurse Vaughn Mugol to perform National Anthem

Team Ariana's Vaughn Mugol will be singing the National Anthem on Sunday as the Texans take on the Chargers at NRG Stadium.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Bears

Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Bears Week 3 matchup.

news

Jalen Pitre shines as a bright spot in Texans loss at Chicago

Rookie Jalen Pitre picked off two passes, registered a sack and impressed his teammates on Sunday in Chicago.

news

Texans vs. Bears | Week 3

The Houston Texans are taking on the Chicago Bears for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

Dameon Pierce breaks loose on scoring drive

Rookie RB Dameon Pierce was a force on a Texans second quarter touchdown drive.

news

Jordan Akins scores TD in first game back with Texans

In his first game back with the Texans, TE Jordan Akins finds the endzone early in Week 3 at Chicago.

news

Jalen Pitre picks off 1st career pass

Rookie DB Jalen Pitre intercepted a Justin Fields pass in the first quarter of the Texans' Week 3 road contest at Chicago.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans at Chicago Bears

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 3 vs. the Chicago Bears.

news

Texans vs. Broncos | Week 2

The Houston Texans took on the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Advertising