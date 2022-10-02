Dameon Pierce explodes for 75-yard TD

With the Houston Texans trailing 21-0 at home to the Chargers, rookie RB Dameon Pierce injected a spark into the game when he exploded for a 75-yard rushing touchdown.
Pierce broke through defenders on a play that included lead blocking by FB Troy Hairston, the undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan and TE O.J. Howard. After the one-play, 75-yard scoring drive, the Texans trailed 21-7 with 9:48 left in the second quarter.
Pierce now has back-to-back games with a rushing touchdown. Last week at Chicago, Pierce finished with a career-high 20 carries for 80 yards and his first career touchdown.