Dan Mullen proud of Texans draft pick Bernadrick McKinney

Jul 14, 2015 at 12:41 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

He arrived at Mississippi State as a 6'3" 200 pound former quarterback from Tunica, Mississippi.

"Don't ask him to play quarterback, though, he can't throw" Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen joked when I, not so seriously, asked about his potential as the team's third quarterback.

Benardrick McKinney departed fours years later as one of the most decorated players to ever set foot in Starkville...as a 6'5", 250 lb. game changing linebacker.

In the words of the man that recruited him to Mississippi State, Mullen marveled at his outstanding drive and determination.

Benardrick McKinney photos

View photos of Benardrick McKinney's football career at Mississippi State.

No Title
1 / 12
No Title
2 / 12
No Title
3 / 12
No Title
4 / 12
No Title
5 / 12
No Title
6 / 12
No Title
7 / 12
No Title
8 / 12
No Title
9 / 12
No Title
10 / 12
No Title
11 / 12
No Title
12 / 12
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"B Mac's going to show up every day and give everything he's got. Texans fans can expect him to do what he needs to, not only every Sunday, but every day." Mullen continued.

McKinney may wear battle red and deep steel blue in 2015 and beyond, but those that wear maroon are highly cognizant of what he did for the program in his three seasons on the field. The Mississippi State contingent arrived at SEC Media Days on Tuesday in Birmingham with 2015 on their minds but it wasn't hard for the Bulldog gang to recall their former defensive captain.

We've heard stories like McKinney's in the past. Not a highly recruited player. Chip on his shoulder. Proves to everyone he can play. Rinse, lather and repeat.

Mullen admitted as such when I spoke with him about McKinney.

"He was not a highly recruited guy but he's got a great frame, now I didn't know he was going to grow a couple of inches but we knew he was going to fill out" said Mullen.

Mullen said the staff threw McKinney into linebacker drills right away and the coaching staff realized they might have unearthed a gem.

"He has freaky athletic ability. He's 6'5", 250, he can run, jump, hit, play physical guy, nasty but he always plays with that chip on his shoulder. With the work ethic he has, the attitude he has, he's going to maximize what he's got."

After we finished our interview, Coach Mullen said he had heard some good things about him and he asked me what I thought about him in OTAs.

So, I told him of the moment in OTAs when McKinney was at inside linebacker and he was responsible for running down the seam covering a WR or TE down the middle of the field. I don't recall who the quarterback was but he attempted to drive the ball over McKinney's inside shoulder but the former Bulldog leapt in the air, reached behind him and snatched the ball for his second interception that day.

When I finished the story, Mullen just shook his head and said "see...freaky."

If there's anyone who would know, it's the guy that once recruited an all-state quarterback and stuck him at linebacker.

Not a bad move, Coach.

Benardrick McKinney photos

View photos of Benardrick McKinney's football career at Mississippi State.

No Title
1 / 12
No Title
2 / 12
No Title
3 / 12
No Title
4 / 12
No Title
5 / 12
No Title
6 / 12
No Title
7 / 12
No Title
8 / 12
No Title
9 / 12
No Title
10 / 12
No Title
11 / 12
No Title
12 / 12
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Numbers to Know About Texans 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Here are a few key numbers and facts to now about the Houston Texans 2022 Regular Season Schedule.

news

Texan alumni from John Carroll University | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Analyst John Harris touches on a familiar stomping ground for Texans GM Nick Caserio and Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross: John Carroll University.

news

Lone Star Roots | Daily Brew

John Harris takes a look at the Houston Texans' state ties.

news

Defensive Line | John Harris' Position Breakdowns

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the Texans 2021 defensive line.

news

Cornerbacks, Slot Corners and Special Teamers | The Harris 100: Top Players the Texans Will Face in 2021

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks at the top corners, slot corners and special teams the Texans will face this season.

news

Safeties | The Harris 100: Top Players the Texans Will Face in 2021

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks at the top safeties the Texans will face this season.

news

John Harris ranks top Texans alternative uniform combinations | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris discuss the NFL's new helmet rule and Texans uniform possibilities.

news

Under Pressure: Texans and Pass Rush Speed | Football 101

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris took a look at the pass rush possibilities for 2021, and how getting to the quarterback might be better for Houston up front this season.

news

Linebackers | The Harris 100: Top Players the Texans Will Face in 2021

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks at the top linebackers the Texans will face this season.

news

The Texans To-Do List | Daily Brew

The Texans suit up to play for real, for real on September 12th against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's 87 days to the day of this article being posted. Prior to that Sunday noon kickoff, the Texans have a few things to do so I sat down to construct the Texans To-Do list between now and then.

news

Defensive Linemen | Harris Top 100 Players the Texans Will Face in 2021

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks at the top defensive linemen the Texans will face this season.

news

Offensive Linemen | Harris Top 100 Players the Texans Will Face in 2021

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks at the top offensive linemen the Texans will face this season.

Advertising