Dan Mullen proud of Texans draft pick Bernadrick McKinney

"B Mac's going to show up every day and give everything he's got. Texans fans can expect him to do what he needs to, not only every Sunday, but every day." Mullen continued.

McKinney may wear battle red and deep steel blue in 2015 and beyond, but those that wear maroon are highly cognizant of what he did for the program in his three seasons on the field. The Mississippi State contingent arrived at SEC Media Days on Tuesday in Birmingham with 2015 on their minds but it wasn't hard for the Bulldog gang to recall their former defensive captain.

We've heard stories like McKinney's in the past. Not a highly recruited player. Chip on his shoulder. Proves to everyone he can play. Rinse, lather and repeat.

Mullen admitted as such when I spoke with him about McKinney.

"He was not a highly recruited guy but he's got a great frame, now I didn't know he was going to grow a couple of inches but we knew he was going to fill out" said Mullen.

Mullen said the staff threw McKinney into linebacker drills right away and the coaching staff realized they might have unearthed a gem.