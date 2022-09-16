Denver Broncos | Know Your Foe

ALL CAPS = New to team in 2022

Keys to winning v. the Broncos defense

1. Do the edges need help?

Broncos speedy OLB Randy Gregory has been on the injury report this week with a couple of injured/sore spots. But, if he's relatively healthy enough to go, he and fellow OLB Bradley Chubb make up one of the more interesting, and disruptive, edge rushing duos in the league. The AFC West is LOADED at that spot, and these two are big reasons why. However, the Texans two starting tackles - Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard have as much experience on the edge as many other pairings in the league. It's okay to give them help, especially if one of the two pass rushers gets hot, but it's the best case scenario if Tytus/Laremy handle their one-on-one business well to give TE/RB free run into pass routes.

2. Run at them

This Broncos front is different on many levels. First, it's a 3-4 front. Secondly, the interior three aren't quite on the level of the Colts' two. Now, I think the Colts duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart is as good as it gets in the league and the Broncos' front isn't all that far behind. D.J. Jones was the underrated acquisition of the offseason and Dre'Mont Jones is one of the best young interior players around. That said…RUN AT THEM. Challenge them up front and force the Broncos LBs to have to make every play. It won't be easy but if the Texans can't find an effective run game, it's going to make what I'm about to say in key three very difficult.

3. No Simmons? Whatcha going to do about it?

The loss of All-Pro S Justin Simmons is as big a loss as could be for any team. Simmons was the heartbeat and soul of this defense in the back end. He'll be back this season but was put on IR this past Monday and will miss this game. The Texans' ability to challenge the Broncos' back end without Simmons is a major key. Complicate Caden Sterns' reads. Give him a lot to view. Motions, shifts, trades, unbalanced, whatever Texans OC Pep Hamilton has available, he should use to confuse, and conflict, that secondary without Simmons. And, most importantly, take a shot, or two, with Sterns back there and see if he can handle it like the guy that would've handled it (Simmons).

The (0-0-1) Texans will face the (0-1) Denver Broncos in Week 2. Sunday's kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.