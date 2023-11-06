ERUPTION: Texans offense goes off on in 2nd half of win | Daily Brew

Monday mornings are always happier/smoother/chiller/energizing/whatever word you want to insert...after a Texans win.
All wins are beautiful in their own ways, but yesterday's was extra-gorgeous.
FIVE touchdown passes from rookie C.J. Stroud, and nine passes on the day that were completions of 21 yards or more.
Let's get to it.
Stroud **carved up a pretty good Tampa Bay defense** yesterday.
If you've noticed some of Stroud's dance celebrations after scores, you've seen a bit of a pattern. **ESPN's D.J. Bien-Aime has an excellent piece on the "Squabble"**.
**Stroud hit Tank Dell for the game-winner yesterday**, and the duo linked up six times for 114 yards and another touchdown in the third quarter. I got a chance to catch up with Tank on the field after the game.
Tank wasn't the only one making plays yesterday. **Noah Brown EXPLODED** for a 75-yard touchdown at the start of the second half and finished with six catches for 153 yards. Since he came back from injury, he's played in three games. In that trio of contests, Brown's caught 11 passes for 247 yards. That's a smooth 22.5 yards per catch.
How about tight end Dalton Schultz? 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Plus, did you know Dare Ogunbowale can kick? **I caught up with him in the locker room** right after the win, and he talked a little about his soccer background and being the team's emergency kicker.