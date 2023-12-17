Fairbairn makes massive impact in return | Week 15

Right before he lined up for the field goal, the Texans called a timeout to stop the clock with three seconds left and then the Titans called a timeout to try and ice him.

"They called a timeout and you just go through your routine, like I always say," Fairbairn said about the final kick. "I went one for one, keep it simple."

The final field goal that Fairbairn kicked was his fourth of the game. He also nailed field goals from 23, 27 and 53 yards. This is the seventh game of his career where Fairbairn has made four or more field goals. He did it earlier this season when he went 4 for 4 against Atlanta.

Right before the eventual game-winning field goal in overtime, the Texans started that drive at their own 20. A 41-yard pass from Case Keenum to Devin Singletary is what got Houston into Tennessee territory down to the 39 and got Fairbairn into range.