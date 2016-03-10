 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Football 101: How Lamar Miller fits

Mar 10, 2016 at 07:00 AM

[

580HarrisMF_Eval8_Educ8_lightbg.jpg

](http://www.mattressfirm.com/)

It is an afternoon that many Houston Texans fans don't want to remember. But it may have sown the seeds for the future.

After the Miami Dolphins rolled roughshod over the Texans down in south Florida, there were few positives and it was a quiet, frustrating trip home.

Somewhere over the Gulf of Mexico, someone mentioned that Miami's running back, the one that had just run for 175 yards on 14 carries and caught three passes for 61 yards, was going to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Still wallowing in the pain of the loss, I perked up a bit, imagining what he would look like in deep steel blue, battle red and liberty white. Then, I went back to sulking.

I had been a fan and follower of Lamar Miller from his days back at the U (University of Miami), but I never thought he'd become a Houston Texan. The news was announced on Wednesday that I never thought would happen.

Lamar Miller will be a Houston Texan.

He'll be 25 at the end of April. He's averaged 4.6 yards per carry in his career, including a 5.1 average in 2014. Most importantly for this offense, he's got some serious juice. Unfortunately during the 2015 season, he used that against the Texans. Fortunately for 2016 and beyond, he'll be doing work in a Texans jersey.

That juice...I'll define it as equal parts burst and explosiveness, is a different dimension than what this offense has had in quite some time. What does it mean to have that burst and explosiveness to and through holes in the defense? How does it manifest itself on the field?

Well, take this run against the New England Patriots as an example of what it means to have the juice.

The Dolphins put 11 personnel on the field and Miller was the lone back in the backfield.

!

They called a simple gap play to the strong side. The left guard popped and pulled around to the right side as the right side of the line blocked down. The playside tight end fanned out on the defensive end.

!

The Dolphins offensive line blocked and executed the play perfectly, opening up a sizable hole for Miller; however, Bills safety Aaron Williams was filling the hole from his position.

!

As Williams closed the alley, the Dolphins wide receiver blocked down on him and Miller darted to the outside, off the hip of that block. Miller had eyes for the sideline with only one guy to beat - Bills corner Leodis McKelvin.

!

Miller sold McKelvin that he was going to turn and burn up the sideline, but then he planted and sprinted back to the middle of the field.

!

Deuces.

!

Miller shook McKelvin and was off on a 33-yard run against one of the best run defenses in football.

Miller's quickness got him into the hole in a snap. His vision helped him find the outside running lane. His burst and explosiveness then put him one-on-one with McKelvin, who Miller left sprawled on the south Florida turf.

It'll be refreshing to see THAT in Texans colors and not on the other sideline as it was back in October.

PHOTOS: RB Lamar Miller

Check out a collection of the best shots from RB Lamar Miller's football career.

No Title
1 / 59
No Title
2 / 59
No Title
3 / 59
No Title
4 / 59
No Title
5 / 59
No Title
6 / 59
No Title
7 / 59
No Title
8 / 59
No Title
9 / 59
No Title
10 / 59
No Title
11 / 59
No Title
12 / 59
No Title
13 / 59
No Title
14 / 59
No Title
15 / 59
No Title
16 / 59
No Title
17 / 59
No Title
18 / 59
No Title
19 / 59
No Title
20 / 59
No Title
21 / 59
No Title
22 / 59
No Title
23 / 59
No Title
24 / 59
No Title
25 / 59
No Title
26 / 59
No Title
27 / 59
No Title
28 / 59
No Title
29 / 59
No Title
30 / 59
No Title
31 / 59
No Title
32 / 59
No Title
33 / 59
No Title
34 / 59
No Title
35 / 59
No Title
36 / 59
No Title
37 / 59
No Title
38 / 59
No Title
39 / 59
No Title
40 / 59
No Title
41 / 59
No Title
42 / 59
No Title
43 / 59
No Title
44 / 59
No Title
45 / 59
No Title
46 / 59
No Title
47 / 59
No Title
48 / 59
No Title
49 / 59
No Title
50 / 59
No Title
51 / 59
No Title
52 / 59
No Title
53 / 59
No Title
54 / 59
No Title
55 / 59
No Title
56 / 59
No Title
57 / 59
No Title
58 / 59
No Title
59 / 59
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans All Access returns to the radio, and beyond, TONIGHT

On Monday evening at 6 p.m. CT, 'Texans All Access' will be back on the air. Listen LIVE on SportsRadio 610 am, the Houston Texans Mobile App or on HoustonTexans.com. It'll be in podcast form later on iTunes, the mobile app and website later in the evening.
news

Most intriguing Texans for training camp | Ultimate 11

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris described which 11 players he's most intrigued to watch during training camp later this summer.
news

How'd he do it? Breakdowns of J.J. Watt's greatest plays

J.J. Watt's headed to the Houston Texans Ring of Honor this autumn, so Team Analyst/Radio Sideline reporter John Harris reminded us all of some of the greatest plays in 99's career.
news

The List: Top opponent at each position | Daily Brew

Team analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris ranked the top opponents at each position group the Texans will face in 2023.
news

Wild year awaits Texans with QB's they'll face | Daily Brew

While the Houston Texans don't yet know their schedule for 2023, they know their opponents. The quarterbacks for those clubs represent a unique challenge this fall compared to recent seasons.
news

2023 Position breakdowns | Defensive line

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans defensive line position group and possible additions in the 2023 offseason. 
news

Pre-Free Agency: Key Info on the AFC South | Daily Brew

Just before the start of NFL Free Agency, Texans Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris examined some key points of inofrmation to remember about Houston and its divisional foes.
news

2023 Position Breakdowns | Wide receivers

John Harris breaks down the state of the Houston Texans wide receiving corps this offseason. 
news

Top 10 players to watch at the NFL Combine | Daily Brew

John Harris breaks down his Top 10 must-see players at next week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. 
news

Ch-ch-changes in the AFC leadership spots | Daily Brew

What a difference a year makes: throughout the AFC, nearly every team will have a significant change at a key position of leadership.
news

2023 Position Breakdowns | Secondary

John Harris breaks down the safety position for the Houston Texans heading into the 2023 season.
news

Dameon Pierce finally gets his scepter | Daily Brew

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce won the ultimate scepter for the Angriest Run of the Year at NFL Honors.
Advertising