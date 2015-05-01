Football 101: Kevin Johnson's fit

May 01, 2015 at 04:10 AM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

5', 96 lb. as a HS freshman.

Two star recruit.

Wake Forest.

Sat out 2011 season due to eligibility issues.

No. 16 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

It's easy to think we all travel incredible paths to get to where we are, but newly minted Texan Kevin Johnson seems to epitomize that and then some.

Let's be honest, not many of us watched Wake Forest football and I'll admit, I didn't watch many full Wake Forest games the past few years. But, I knew all about him, especially with family in the North Carolina area, and was a bit dismayed that I didn't get to see him get after it in Mobile.

No matter, he still found his way to Houston anyway. What did the Texans get with the former Demon Deacon? Glad you asked.

Here's my scouting report on him from prior to the Draft.

Combine Update: Freakish athletically, that's for sure...4.52 in the 40, 41.5" vertical, 10'10" broad jump...his quickness, COD were amazing - 6.79 3-cone and 3.89 SS...wow!...as I mentioned his feet - they stand out.

Report: Whoowee, he's got some quick feet…his backpedal is blazingly fast…long arms and very confident…break on the ball is outstanding…seven passes defensed in 2014…closes on the ball in a hiccup…not always willing to come up and make tackles

Projection: Surprise candidate for the first round to most, as not many saw him play last year at Wake Forest. But, he's a legit player with unreal feet, speed and athleticism. He's highly moldable clay, to say the least.

The very first thing that stood out was how quick his feet are. Very first snap I watched studying him, I wrote down exactly what I said "Whoooo, he's got some FEET." I meant quick feet but you knew that. I've learned to watch players at the same position back-to-back-to-back so I can make comparisons and rank by position more effectively. No one I watched had the feet he did. So, how does that result in play on the field?

Good question.

Last year, the Deacs played Clemson in Winston-Salem on a Thursday night. This was the perfect example of how Johnson's full package comes together.

Johnson aligned in off coverage into the boundary on a 1st and 15 play.

Notice the distance "off" he is - he's eight yards from the Clemson WR at the snap.

As soon as Clemson QB Cole Stoudt took the snap, he eyed the No. 1 WR to Johnson's side.

In this picture, Stoudt is a split second from throwing the now screen to the Clemson WR. Johnson still is about seven or eight yards from the WR.

But, then…

From the time that it took Stoudt to make an accurate throw to the sideline, Johnson, in a blur, burst forward from his original off position and made contact with the WR…

TWO YARDS BEHIND THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE.

He covered nearly ten yards in a hiccup.

The result?

A two yard loss and a tackle for a loss (TFL). For a cornerback, or any defensive back, a TFL is nearly unheard of on a screen of any type, especially when a corner is in off coverage.

His change of direction drills at the combine were a sure sign of just this, but seeing it come together on the field is the key.

Okay, but what about tracking deep routes and other routes? Well, I mentioned this on draft night to Marc Vandermeer and Seth Payne, he's as good mirroring and matching wide receiver cuts as any defensive back I saw. Most importantly, he did this without clutching and grabbing. That one skill may help young cornerbacks move to the top of the list as defensive backs are consistently under the watch of NFL referees that have placed an emphasis on stopping holding, illegal contact and the like.

He can high point the football on deep routes, case in point the picture below as he intercepted this pass on a deep post route, one of the most difficult for a corner to track and cover down the field.

Don't expect Johnson to lead the league in tackles or be the best run support corner in this draft, even though he had one of the best legal hits I saw in 2014 against Florida State. That's not his game. He covers. He breaks on the ball. He battles receivers. He competes. In the NFL, it's a must, especially in this division with the Colts passing game firepower, 2015 No. 2 overall selection Marcus Mariota and 2014 No. 3 overall selection Blake Bortles all in the AFC South.

From his days as a 96 pound 9th grader to covering Andre Johnson and T.Y Hilton on a Thursday night, it's an impressive story. But, the NFL chapter is just beginning for the newest Texan Kevin Johnson.

Kevin Johnson photos

Meet CB Kevin Johnson, the newest member of the Houston Texans.

No Title
1 / 22
No Title
2 / 22
No Title
3 / 22
No Title
4 / 22
No Title
5 / 22
No Title
6 / 22
No Title
7 / 22
No Title
8 / 22
No Title
9 / 22
No Title
10 / 22
No Title
11 / 22
No Title
12 / 22
No Title
13 / 22
No Title
14 / 22
No Title
15 / 22
No Title
16 / 22
No Title
17 / 22
No Title
18 / 22
No Title
19 / 22
No Title
20 / 22
No Title
21 / 22
No Title
22 / 22
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Numbers to Know About Texans 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Here are a few key numbers and facts to now about the Houston Texans 2022 Regular Season Schedule.

news

Texan alumni from John Carroll University | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Analyst John Harris touches on a familiar stomping ground for Texans GM Nick Caserio and Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross: John Carroll University.

news

Lone Star Roots | Daily Brew

John Harris takes a look at the Houston Texans' state ties.

news

Defensive Line | John Harris' Position Breakdowns

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the Texans 2021 defensive line.

news

Cornerbacks, Slot Corners and Special Teamers | The Harris 100: Top Players the Texans Will Face in 2021

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks at the top corners, slot corners and special teams the Texans will face this season.

news

Safeties | The Harris 100: Top Players the Texans Will Face in 2021

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks at the top safeties the Texans will face this season.

news

John Harris ranks top Texans alternative uniform combinations | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris discuss the NFL's new helmet rule and Texans uniform possibilities.

news

Under Pressure: Texans and Pass Rush Speed | Football 101

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris took a look at the pass rush possibilities for 2021, and how getting to the quarterback might be better for Houston up front this season.

news

Linebackers | The Harris 100: Top Players the Texans Will Face in 2021

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks at the top linebackers the Texans will face this season.

news

The Texans To-Do List | Daily Brew

The Texans suit up to play for real, for real on September 12th against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's 87 days to the day of this article being posted. Prior to that Sunday noon kickoff, the Texans have a few things to do so I sat down to construct the Texans To-Do list between now and then.

news

Defensive Linemen | Harris Top 100 Players the Texans Will Face in 2021

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks at the top defensive linemen the Texans will face this season.

news

Offensive Linemen | Harris Top 100 Players the Texans Will Face in 2021

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks at the top offensive linemen the Texans will face this season.

Advertising