Football 101: Motion the key to Blue's TD

Sep 30, 2015 at 07:24 AM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

[

580HarrisMF_Eval8_Educ8_lightbg.jpg

](http://www.mattressfirm.com/)

Alfred Blue's 20-yard touchdown run to put the Texans up for good in their 19-9 win over Tampa Bay was execution at its finest.

The play was blocked perfectly. Blue was quick and explosive to the hole. The downfield effort was outstanding by the receivers. Blue broke through a few feeble attempts at tackles. Put it all together and it was a brilliant piece of football art that was majestic to watch, and I did standing a few feet away on the Texans sideline.

But, when I got home and had a chance to watch the end zone copy, there was one other key piece to this play that many probably didn't credit after the run.

Motion.

The use of motion and shifts isn't typically just for giggles, and when used properly, it can really tell a story for the offense. On this touchdown run, TE C.J. Fiedorowicz's motion actually opened the door for Blue as much as any of the great blocks thrown in front of him.

The Texans came out in 11 personnel (1 back, 1 TE) on first down after Cecil Shorts III's key third down catch for a first down.

!

Fiedorowicz was set back off the line of the scrimmage as QB Ryan Mallett started barking out the signals. With C.J. on the offense's right to start, the Bucs set the strength to that side, expecting power or a zone run that way. LB Lavonte David moved up to the line of scrimmage and ILB Kwon Alexander shifted accordingly. Backside LB Danny Lansanah shifted as well as he was now responsible for backside A/B gap runs.

When Fiedorowicz went in motion, the Texans essentially changed the strength of the formation. This precipitated a shift on the Buccaneers side of the ball as well.

!

David shifted to an off-the-ball linebacker spot and now was responsible for backside A/B gap runs on the left side. Lansanah shifted outside the defensive end on the right side. But, two players didn't get the memo and that created the issue for Tampa Bay.

DE No. 96 T.J. Fatinikun aligned originally in a wide five technique but when Fiedorowicz motioned over, he didn't bump down to a tighter alignment, as Lansanah moved to an outside nine technique. 

But, the most important player that needed to adjust was Alexander. When he didn't account for the motion by shifting/adjusting to his right as the other linebackers did, the Bucs were dead.

!

That error left a massive gap near LT Chris Clark, who just positioned Fatinikun out of the way and Fiedorowicz latched on Lansanah, driving him clear out of the play. Texans LG Oday Aboushi was able to help Ben Jones on the nose tackle and then Aboushi was able to "combo" off to Alexander, in large part because Alexander never put himself in proper position after the motion. 

!

Aboushi got just enough of Alexander as Blue darted through the hole, as the former LSU linebacker could muster only a weak tackle attempt on his former LSU teammate as Blue headed to the end zone.

Again, the play was blocked beautifully, but the simple art of motion played a significant role in this touchdown run, and now you know why.

Wednesday Practice

View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Texans prepare to face the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday.

No Title
1 / 29
No Title
2 / 29
No Title
3 / 29
No Title
4 / 29
No Title
5 / 29
No Title
6 / 29
No Title
7 / 29
No Title
8 / 29
No Title
9 / 29
No Title
10 / 29
No Title
11 / 29
No Title
12 / 29
No Title
13 / 29
No Title
14 / 29
No Title
15 / 29
No Title
16 / 29
No Title
17 / 29
No Title
18 / 29
No Title
19 / 29
No Title
20 / 29
No Title
21 / 29
No Title
22 / 29
No Title
23 / 29
No Title
24 / 29
No Title
25 / 29
No Title
26 / 29
No Title
27 / 29
No Title
28 / 29
No Title
29 / 29
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Most intriguing Texans for training camp | Ultimate 11

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris described which 11 players he's most intrigued to watch during training camp later this summer.
news

How'd he do it? Breakdowns of J.J. Watt's greatest plays

J.J. Watt's headed to the Houston Texans Ring of Honor this autumn, so Team Analyst/Radio Sideline reporter John Harris reminded us all of some of the greatest plays in 99's career.
news

The List: Top opponent at each position | Daily Brew

Team analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris ranked the top opponents at each position group the Texans will face in 2023.
news

Wild year awaits Texans with QB's they'll face | Daily Brew

While the Houston Texans don't yet know their schedule for 2023, they know their opponents. The quarterbacks for those clubs represent a unique challenge this fall compared to recent seasons.
news

2023 Position breakdowns | Defensive line

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans defensive line position group and possible additions in the 2023 offseason. 
news

Pre-Free Agency: Key Info on the AFC South | Daily Brew

Just before the start of NFL Free Agency, Texans Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris examined some key points of inofrmation to remember about Houston and its divisional foes.
news

2023 Position Breakdowns | Wide receivers

John Harris breaks down the state of the Houston Texans wide receiving corps this offseason. 
news

Top 10 players to watch at the NFL Combine | Daily Brew

John Harris breaks down his Top 10 must-see players at next week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. 
news

Ch-ch-changes in the AFC leadership spots | Daily Brew

What a difference a year makes: throughout the AFC, nearly every team will have a significant change at a key position of leadership.
news

2023 Position Breakdowns | Secondary

John Harris breaks down the safety position for the Houston Texans heading into the 2023 season.
news

Dameon Pierce finally gets his scepter | Daily Brew

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce won the ultimate scepter for the Angriest Run of the Year at NFL Honors.
news

Texans Running Backs Outlook | 2023 Position Breakdown

Texans Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris shared his thoughts on the Texans running back room, and who might be a good addition in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Advertising