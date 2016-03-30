 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Football 101: Three the Hopkins way

Mar 30, 2016 at 08:11 AM

! A few weeks ago, episode one of last summer's Hard Knocks was playing on NFL Network. At some point in the episode, I couldn't help but chuckle (well I did when it ran the first time too) as Liev Schreiber narrated over video of DeAndre Hopkins. He noted that Hopkins was bidding to become the Texans number one receiver. Well, he had already been that in 2014, but he more than cemented that designation in 2015. As I watched him on screen and thought about his season, it conjured up one of my favorite Houston sports memories.

1995 Western Conference Finals, featuring Rockets legendary center Hakeem Olajuwon.

The Rockets faced the San Antonio Spurs and 1995 NBA MVP David Robinson. Prior to the series starting, the NBA presented Robinson with the MVP trophy and that didn't sit well with Dream. So, the Rockets star decided to break out the full tool kit to show who the real MVP was. The Dream Shake was often Olajuwon's go-to move down in the post, but in the six games against Robinson, he spun, he juked, he faked, he flipped, he faded, whatever it took to embarrass the guy that Dream said "had his (MVP) trophy". When Robinson expected Olajuwon to come across the middle, Dream slid up and under. When Robinson expected Olajuwon to jump hook, he pump faked...pump faked again and stepped through for the basket. It was complete dissection of a future Basketball Hall of Famer by the Rockets GOAT. Olajuwon was playing chess while, well, you know the rest.

At this point, you're wondering what this has to do with Hopkins. Well, first of all, who isn't a fan of Dream? Secondly, when I went back to watch Hopkins on tape during 2015, I was struck by how often Hop won routes in different ways, like Olajuwon. It wasn't just "throw-it-up-to-Hop-and-hope-he-makes-a-play", although that did work in a pinch. He never allowed defensive backs to get comfortable by doing just one thing repeatedly. He utilized an Olajuwon-like repertoire of routes, moves and techniques to get open in every way possible. Sure, he made some of the best catches in the NFL in 2015, but it was how he got himself into position to make those catches, in varied ways, that set off my Olajuwon radar.

Case in point...here's a three catch sequence in the win at Jacksonville that helps illustrate my point.

5:28 in the 1st Quarter
4th-and-1
48-yard line
"GOTTA HAVE IT" play

The Texans aligned in 22 personnel with two running backs and two tight ends on the field on a key 4th-and-1 in the first quarter. Hopkins was aligned to the top of the formation with CB Davon House in press coverage. What made press coverage dangerous against Hopkins was that he had three different ways he could release off the line of scrimmage.

He could run a quick slant. He could fade up the sideline. He could run an in route.

On this 4th-and-1 situation, Hopkins ran a quick in route but House was in perfect position with inside leverage to make that awfully difficult.

But, Hopkins first drove up field, then used his strength to rip back through and underneath House to get in proper position to make the catch. He then boxed him out, as he used to do in his years as an all-state basketball star in the state of South Carolina.

Pitch. Catch. First down.

8:58 in the 2nd Quarter
1st-and-10
46-yard line

The Texans had "10 personnel" - one RB, no TE - on the field on this play, but for Hopkins, he had a similar look against House, near the Texans sideline. A quarter earlier, Hopkins beat House to the inside on the quick in route as noted above.

On the snap, the Jaguar corner immediately took away the inside route from Hopkins, but in doing so, House left the sideline area open for Hopkins to work. With that opening, Hopkins put House on his hip in a losing proposition. Sure, House took away the in route, but the fade/back-shoulder was available with some room for Hopkins on the Texans sideline.

QB DeAndre Hopkins threw the back-shoulder fade to the outside, where House had no chance to make a play. Hopkins whirled around and snagged the catch with one hand for a 16-yard catch and a first down.

I remember seeing House getting upset after that catch and thinking Hopkins had him right where he wanted him. He had won with some strength on the "gotta have it" 4th-and-1 in route and now on the back-shoulder fade. But, in the fourth quarter, Hop saved his best for last.

8:12 in the 4th Quarter
3rd-and-3
26-yard line

Again, Hopkins had House in press coverage to the bottom of the formation. Now, if you're House, what are you thinking?

In the first quarter, in a similar down/distance situation, he beat House back to the inside on the in route. Sure, Hopkins ran the back-shoulder fade in the second quarter, but House knew he couldn't get beat again, inside, for a first down.

He didn't.

He got beat outside for a touchdown.

As Hopkins started off the line, he leaned into House as if he was going to run that in route to the first down marker for the catch. But, just as he was about to make that cut, he immediately burst up field, sprinting well behind House. The throw was easy. The catch equally so.

Ball game.

Hop won three ways - In route with some strength, back-shoulder fade and go route - and all from the same alignment and coverage. It certainly left House with more questions as to how to stop the Texans number one option. Hopkins did what most young receivers can't do, win multiple ways, and it's what separates him from other pass catchers in this league.

It's sort of Olajuwon-like, if you ask me.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans All Access returns to the radio, and beyond, TONIGHT

On Monday evening at 6 p.m. CT, 'Texans All Access' will be back on the air. Listen LIVE on SportsRadio 610 am, the Houston Texans Mobile App or on HoustonTexans.com. It'll be in podcast form later on iTunes, the mobile app and website later in the evening.
news

Most intriguing Texans for training camp | Ultimate 11

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris described which 11 players he's most intrigued to watch during training camp later this summer.
news

How'd he do it? Breakdowns of J.J. Watt's greatest plays

J.J. Watt's headed to the Houston Texans Ring of Honor this autumn, so Team Analyst/Radio Sideline reporter John Harris reminded us all of some of the greatest plays in 99's career.
news

The List: Top opponent at each position | Daily Brew

Team analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris ranked the top opponents at each position group the Texans will face in 2023.
news

Wild year awaits Texans with QB's they'll face | Daily Brew

While the Houston Texans don't yet know their schedule for 2023, they know their opponents. The quarterbacks for those clubs represent a unique challenge this fall compared to recent seasons.
news

2023 Position breakdowns | Defensive line

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans defensive line position group and possible additions in the 2023 offseason. 
news

Pre-Free Agency: Key Info on the AFC South | Daily Brew

Just before the start of NFL Free Agency, Texans Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris examined some key points of inofrmation to remember about Houston and its divisional foes.
news

2023 Position Breakdowns | Wide receivers

John Harris breaks down the state of the Houston Texans wide receiving corps this offseason. 
news

Top 10 players to watch at the NFL Combine | Daily Brew

John Harris breaks down his Top 10 must-see players at next week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. 
news

Ch-ch-changes in the AFC leadership spots | Daily Brew

What a difference a year makes: throughout the AFC, nearly every team will have a significant change at a key position of leadership.
news

2023 Position Breakdowns | Secondary

John Harris breaks down the safety position for the Houston Texans heading into the 2023 season.
news

Dameon Pierce finally gets his scepter | Daily Brew

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce won the ultimate scepter for the Angriest Run of the Year at NFL Honors.
Advertising