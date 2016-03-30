Football 101: Three the Hopkins way

! A few weeks ago, episode one of last summer's Hard Knocks was playing on NFL Network. At some point in the episode, I couldn't help but chuckle (well I did when it ran the first time too) as Liev Schreiber narrated over video of DeAndre Hopkins. He noted that Hopkins was bidding to become the Texans number one receiver. Well, he had already been that in 2014, but he more than cemented that designation in 2015. As I watched him on screen and thought about his season, it conjured up one of my favorite Houston sports memories.

1995 Western Conference Finals, featuring Rockets legendary center Hakeem Olajuwon.

The Rockets faced the San Antonio Spurs and 1995 NBA MVP David Robinson. Prior to the series starting, the NBA presented Robinson with the MVP trophy and that didn't sit well with Dream. So, the Rockets star decided to break out the full tool kit to show who the real MVP was. The Dream Shake was often Olajuwon's go-to move down in the post, but in the six games against Robinson, he spun, he juked, he faked, he flipped, he faded, whatever it took to embarrass the guy that Dream said "had his (MVP) trophy". When Robinson expected Olajuwon to come across the middle, Dream slid up and under. When Robinson expected Olajuwon to jump hook, he pump faked...pump faked again and stepped through for the basket. It was complete dissection of a future Basketball Hall of Famer by the Rockets GOAT. Olajuwon was playing chess while, well, you know the rest.

At this point, you're wondering what this has to do with Hopkins. Well, first of all, who isn't a fan of Dream? Secondly, when I went back to watch Hopkins on tape during 2015, I was struck by how often Hop won routes in different ways, like Olajuwon. It wasn't just "throw-it-up-to-Hop-and-hope-he-makes-a-play", although that did work in a pinch. He never allowed defensive backs to get comfortable by doing just one thing repeatedly. He utilized an Olajuwon-like repertoire of routes, moves and techniques to get open in every way possible. Sure, he made some of the best catches in the NFL in 2015, but it was how he got himself into position to make those catches, in varied ways, that set off my Olajuwon radar.

Case in point...here's a three catch sequence in the win at Jacksonville that helps illustrate my point.

5:28 in the 1st Quarter

4th-and-1

48-yard line

"GOTTA HAVE IT" play

The Texans aligned in 22 personnel with two running backs and two tight ends on the field on a key 4th-and-1 in the first quarter. Hopkins was aligned to the top of the formation with CB Davon House in press coverage. What made press coverage dangerous against Hopkins was that he had three different ways he could release off the line of scrimmage.

He could run a quick slant. He could fade up the sideline. He could run an in route.

On this 4th-and-1 situation, Hopkins ran a quick in route but House was in perfect position with inside leverage to make that awfully difficult.

But, Hopkins first drove up field, then used his strength to rip back through and underneath House to get in proper position to make the catch. He then boxed him out, as he used to do in his years as an all-state basketball star in the state of South Carolina.