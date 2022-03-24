Four things about the 2022 NFL Annual League Meeting | Daily Brew

Mar 24, 2022 at 11:46 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The 2022 Annual League Meeting, often known as the NFL Owners' Meeting, kicks off this weekend in Palm Beach, Florida. These spring meetings are when rule changes, bylaws and other football discussions take place and voted upon later in the offseason.

Here are four things to know about this year's meeting:

  1. The spring meetings are back in person after a two-year absence. Cancelled in 2020 and virtual in 2021, this year's meeting will take place Sunday, March 27 through Wednesday, March 30 at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach.
  2. Lovie Smith will take his first group photo as the Houston Texans head coach alongside all the other NFL head coaches in attendance. AFC and NFC head coaches will each have a day to answer media questions about their offseason. In the past, coaches spoke while eating breakfast and media were free to roam from table to table. That may change this year.
  3. Overtime could be undergoing a makeover. After the postseason's slate of close games decided in overtime, three teams have submitted their proposed overtime changes:
  4. By Indianapolis and Philadelphia: amends Rule 16, to allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.
  5. By Tennessee: amends Rule 16, Section 1, Article 3, to allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and a successful two-point try.
  6. Texans All Access and HoustonTexans.com will have exclusive coverage and interviews from next week's meetings every night at 6 p.m. on SportsRadio 610 and the Houston Texans mobile app.

2022 Ticketing Information

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

📸 | GM Nick Caserio | Press Conference (3-19-2022)

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio spoke with the media on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
1 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
4 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
7 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
9 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
11 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
13 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
15 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
19 / 19

An image from the March 19, 2022 Nick Caserio press conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Texans offseason program begins April 11 | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are less than two weeks away from the start of the 2022 offseason program, according to Head Coach Lovie Smith. 
news

The role assistant coaches play in draft prep process | Daily Brew

General Manager Nick Caserio explained the important role Texans assistant coaches play in NFL Draft preparation.
news

Texans schedule highlighted by NFL free agency movement | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analysts John Harris looks at the 2022 free agency movement and its effects on the Texans opponents' receivers.
news

New NFL Year in High Gear | Daily Brew

The trade frenzy has been unlike any other and the Texans have certainly played their role in it. Get ready for a busy draft weekend in a little over a month when Houston will pick seven times in the Top 108 selections and 11 times overall.
news

National media weighs in on QB Davis Mills | Daily Brew

National media members weigh in on Quarterback Davis Mills' development and what they expect to see in Year 2.
news

Nick Caserio Discusses Texans Draft Strategy | Daily Brew

Without giving away who Houston will select later this spring, the Nick Caserio explained the Texans philosophy when it comes to picking in the NFL Draft.
news

The John Harris Ultimate NFL Draft | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris drafts a retired player from each team in his Ultimate NFL Draft.
news

Wild week of waiting and watching | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer describes his experience during the free agency frenzy.
news

One word to describe Lovie Smith? | Daily Brew

National media members weigh in on Lovie Smith and what he brings as head coach.
news

Jacques Cesaire's unique Lovie Smith, Texans connections | Daily Brew

Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire is new to the Houston Texans, but he has close connections to Head Coach Lovie Smith, as well as to the franchise.
news

What does "New League Year" mean? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris explains what the start of the 2022 NFL League Year brings.
Advertising