Four things about the 2022 NFL Annual League Meeting | Daily Brew

The 2022 Annual League Meeting, often known as the NFL Owners' Meeting, kicks off this weekend in Palm Beach, Florida. These spring meetings are when rule changes, bylaws and other football discussions take place and voted upon later in the offseason.
Here are four things to know about this year's meeting:
- The spring meetings are back in person after a two-year absence. Cancelled in 2020 and virtual in 2021, this year's meeting will take place Sunday, March 27 through Wednesday, March 30 at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach.
- Lovie Smith will take his first group photo as the Houston Texans head coach alongside all the other NFL head coaches in attendance. AFC and NFC head coaches will each have a day to answer media questions about their offseason. In the past, coaches spoke while eating breakfast and media were free to roam from table to table. That may change this year.
- Overtime could be undergoing a makeover. After the postseason's slate of close games decided in overtime, three teams have submitted their proposed overtime changes:
- By Indianapolis and Philadelphia: amends Rule 16, to allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.
- By Tennessee: amends Rule 16, Section 1, Article 3, to allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and a successful two-point try.
- Texans All Access and HoustonTexans.com will have exclusive coverage and interviews from next week's meetings every night at 6 p.m. on SportsRadio 610 and the Houston Texans mobile app.
