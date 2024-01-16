FREE RSVPs open! Houston First hosts official Texans Watch Party powered by Reliant

Jan 16, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Houston Texans Staff
watch-party

H's up, H-Town!

Let's make some serious noise in Downtown Houston as Houston First hosts the official Houston Texans Watch Party powered by Reliant at the Plaza at Avenida Houston (1001 Avenida de las Americas) this Saturday, January 20 opening at 1:30 p.m.

RSVP to join the party for **FREE** as your Texans take on the Baltimore Ravens at 3:30 p.m. in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. There will be giant LED screens and TVs throughout so you don't miss any of the action.

H-Town will be rockin' with a Fan Fest that includes appearances from Houston Texans Legends and Cheerleaders, the-one-and-only TORO, and Gridiron Gang. Plus, Deep Steel Thunder will be on hand to perform for the Houston faithful. 

The party will be an all-ages event, and fans can bring lawn chairs and blankets to stay comfy. We recommend packing warm clothing options and arriving early so you can get settled in before kickoff!

RSVP now so you get all the event details as they're released throughout the week.

