GM Nick Caserio's Press Conference: Notes and Quotes

Miller is making progress after a shoulder injury sidelined him in the preseason, but he is expected back "at some point this season," according to Caserio.

"At some point, we'll probably have a little more information to be able to make a decision."

On the state of the team now, Caserio says the Texans are "in a lot better position" than where they were in February, in terms of cap space, which was near the bottom of the league.

"I think we're in the middle of the league in terms of cap space that's available," Caserio said.

He said it's going to be important to earmark money available now for injured reserve and practice squad players or decide to carry it over to next year.

The Texans had 53 new players in camp this year, many of whom signed deals in the offseason. Caserio said the addition of new players through free agency went "about how we had hoped."

"We understood when we signed as many players that we did, we weren't going to be able to keep all that," Caserio said. "And that's just the process of numbers. I think the players took ownership and they realized that it was a competitive situation and they didn't take anything for granted. And, you know, I think we were able to get the best out of the players. They had the right mindset, the right approach."

Caserio executed several trades for late-round picks this offseason, in camp and throughout preseason. He said using late-round picks to get acquire players is "something we're never going to shy away from."

"I think there was a handful of trades that were done over the weekend, a lot of them were flip of picks," Caserio said. "So that it's really you just moving within slots. I think sometimes people get too caught up in all they gave up a draft pick. Ok, and that's fair. I mean, everybody has an opinion on that. But if that's what it costs to get the player in the building and you feel like you have to your risk analysis, then it makes sense to do. Like we're not going to be afraid to do things. I mean, you're going to miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take."