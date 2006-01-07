Gray press briefing

(on his current situation in Buffalo) "As a coach, you've got to be able to adjust to what happens. And that's the same thing you do during the course of a game. I'm going to go back and the head coach and myself will sit down and talk and we're going to see where he wants to go. And if it fits for Jerry, then fine. If it don't, then Jerry's got to adjust. I've done that all my life. I played corner, they moved me to safety. I played safety, they moved me to corner. So it doesn't matter. I'm going to find a way to be the best."