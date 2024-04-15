H-Town Made: Why the Texans uniform redesign process had to be the most transparent and fan-driven in NFL history

McNair's response was unequivocal: "Let's run the most fan-inclusive and transparent uniform redesign process in the history of the NFL," he told his leadership team.

The Texans and the NFL conducted more than 10,000 surveys with fans groups, influencers, current players and former players. Across more than 30 focus groups, they sought to find out how far fans wanted the team to go: Should the new uniforms be all H-Town? Should they hold onto elements of the team's current look? The colors, the bullhead logo, everything about the brand was on the table.

When the data was analyzed, it was clear there was no consensus. A section of the fanbase wanted to stay traditional and keep a classic look. Another segment wanted to stay traditional but modernize the look. A third group loved the bullhead, and wanted horns incorporated into a bold bull design. A fourth group wanted H-Town front-and-center on the uniforms and wanted Houston's blue – the color in the city flag and on its streets – incorporated into the uniforms.

Oh, and the players? They wanted to feel bada** every time they stepped on the field.

Through meetings with the NFL and Nike – including a visit to Nike's Oregon campus to review samples – McNair and his team sought to bring something for everyone to the final locker of uniforms.

They also asked an important question: Can we do more?

Fans clearly loved the bullhead logo, but they also loved repping their city in a clear and direct manner: That "H" merch? It was still incredibly popular well over a year after it debuted.

The team produced over 300 options for a new "H" logo that could support the bullhead. Fans came to NRG Stadium and reviewed slide after slide of logo options and – luckily! – only one was preferred by fans old and young, new and tenured.

So, when you see the full set of uniforms, remember: they didn't come together overnight. Cal McNair charged the organization to fearlessly evolve, and thousands of fans had to give open, honest feedback for many months to ensure their voices could guide a complex, transparent process that no team had attempted before.

Every uniform design you'll see was driven by fans, Legends, and influencers who have repped H-Town for years.