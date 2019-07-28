Harris Hits: Training Camp Day 4

The Texans announced the signings of safety Tyvis Powell and linebacker B.J. Bello yesterday. One thing that really stands out as I watch Bello is how quick and ultra-aggressive he is attacking the football. When he read run today, he took off like a shot after the football. Powell caught my attention in coverage a few times so I like the opportunity for him to compete during training camp/preseason games.

As much as I want to see rookie excellence, all I really want to see is a rookie take coaching, absorb it and turn around and apply that teaching/instruction the next rep/next day/next game. That's where true improvement happens and I really saw that from both Tytus Howard and Max Scharping on Sunday. It's not going to be perfect this early in anyone's career, but I saw things that needed work on Saturday, coached out of them during film sessions and applied on Sunday. I thought Howard's pass rush 1-on-1 reps were as good as they could possibly be and one thing I noted about Scharping was how much quicker he's been than what I remember when he was at Northern Illinois. Just keep it up, boys.

Safety A.J. Moore got a ton of reps today with Tashaun Gipson and Justin Reid out for the day and he's making significant strides. His 1-on-1 coverage was solid and it's clear that there are things he's still working on daily. But, I thought it was interesting that Bill O'Brien discussed the impact A.J. can have on this team in 2019.

Coach O'Brien also mentioned running back Josh Ferguson after OTAs and that Ferguson made an impression on the coaching staff. It's clear why. He's quick as a hiccup and one heck of a receiver out of the backfield. Watching him run routes on linebackers, my gosh, he got on linebackers so fast that he was open throughout the day.

Linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster did have two pass breakups during that period and one when he was covering Ferguson as well. Fellow linebacker Tyrell Adams had a pass breakup on a short route that nearly no linebacker can cover adequately.

Tight end Jerrell Adams stepped in today with a number of catches in all competitive 1-on-1 and team drills.

One of my favorite plays happened on a third down during a team scrimmage drill. The problem is that it ended with a turnover. But, here's why I loved it. Quarterback A.J. McCarron was at quarterback and the defense blitzed off the edge. I can't remember who it was, but he had a wide open pass to McCarron. Tight end Darren Fells read it perfectly, knowing he was the hot receiver on that play, so he immediately altered his route. McCarron drove it to Fells without the blitzer even touching him. Fells made the catch and ran for a first down, but the defense responded by punching the ball out and recovering. There was so much good on that play but the finish has to be there. Fells is a veteran; he knows. That won't happen in the future, but I love how the offense was completely on the same page vs. the pressure look the defense threw at it.

With a 90-man roster, there aren't a ton of 1-on-1 pass rush reps to go around so typically everybody just gets one up and down the line of scrimmage. But, when defensive lineman Charles Omenihu got the best of guard Martinas Rankin on their rep, Rankin asked to go again. Both coaches - Mike Devlin and Anthony Weaver - said absolutely and Rankin cleaned it up on the second rep and held strong against the rookie defender.

Outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett has been asked to do a lot for this team over his four years and he continues to improve as a pass rusher. He flashed some juice, quickness and power as he rocked the tackle he faced during his 1-on-1 pass rush.

The offense had a productive day throwing the rock, mainly to the tight ends. During the final period, a team 11-on-11 drill, linebacker Zach McKinney had seen enough. He sprinted right in front of a tight end in coverage and nearly came up with a pick, forcing an incompletion.

On the play prior, safety Jahleel Addae broke up a pass intended for Jordan Akins. The defense gave up some plays earlier in practice, but buckled down in that final drill for certain.

On quarterback Deshaun Watson's final play of the day during the aforementioned team session, he read an edge blitz perfectly, throwing a dart to Keke Coutee who read the same thing. THAT right there is the kind of thing this offense must be able to do - be on the same page, see the same thing through the same set of eyes. That really has been a consistent theme, for the most part, with Deshaun and his receivers throughout this camp and he and Keke showed that on that third down conversion catch.