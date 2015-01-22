Harris Report: Senior Bowl day 2

-- Speaking of Pullard, he was quick to the hole during run drills and he led every individual drill throughout the day.

-- This was the "make it tough on DL day" as the OL worked double team blocks for nearly a full period. Of course, it was the only way that group could block Shelton.

-- Oregon State QB Sean Mannion had an average day throwing the ball but hit a TE on a short seven route just out of bounds that was perhaps his best throw of the day into a tight window.

-- Another theme today was "stripping" the ball. The coaching staff harped on this in every non-individual drill throughout the day.

-- Arizona State S Damarious Randall made a tremendous play in press coverage on Crowder as Randall stoned him off the LOS and then broke on the throw for a pass breakup.

-- That said, the safeties aren't accustomed to so much man coverage, especially in 1-on-1s, so they resorted to a ton of clutching and grabbing throughout the day.

-- Stanford WR Ty Montgomery still struggled making all the routine catches he MUST make, but he beat USC CB Josh Shaw on a go route and snatched a TD pass during 1-on-1s.

-- Huge fan of Nebraska RB Ameer Abdullah but his pass protection needs a TON of work. He wants to do it and isn't scared of contact, but he just can't stand up to the 230 pounds of hard charging linebacker.

-- By the way, Abdullah is wearing No. 28 this week and is the football doppelgänger of former FSU/Falcon/Buccaneer Warrick Dunn, in my opinion.

-- Harvard OLB Zach Hodges hurt his hamstring on Tuesday and although he tried to give it a go on Wednesday, he just couldn't for the majority of practice.

-- Ohio State WR Devin Smith made a number of catches on underneath routes throughout the day which is going to help him immensely.

-- I want to like the tight ends in Mobile, but I really don't. At all, other than Miami's Clive Walford. He's the only one here I'd spend much time studying. I spoke with another team's scout responsible for studying tight ends and he told me he'd "just as soon take a nap". Of course, it was said in jest, but the reality is that he, and the rest of us, aren't missing much.

-- But, Walford is lighting up Mobile. Corners. Safeties. Linebackers. No one can cover him during one-on-ones at all. Huge week for the Miami pass catching threat.