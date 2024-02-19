Hoops, HBD, a quiet week...and more 'Dre | Daily Brew

I hope you have the day off for Presidents' Day. If not, sorry.
It's a quieter week ahead--we think--for the Houston Texans. NEXT week, however, the Combine gets rocking in Indianapolis.
We'll be there for it, as Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans will meet with the media, and the prospects will roll through and do their testing.
In the meanwhile, quarterback C.J. Stroud's offseason continues to be a fun one. He scored 31 points in a celebrity basketball game over the weekend.
The Payne & Pendergast gentlement--Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast--had a cool segment on the S.W.A.R.M. mentality of the Texans.
Happy Birthday today to running back Dameon Pierce!
Finally, if you missed the Andre Johnson edition of Texans 360 over the weekend, check this out below,