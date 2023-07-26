Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 1 

The Houston Texans kicked off 2023 training camp on Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Practice Center. Practice was closed to the public, but it was still an eventful day of news for the Texans in their first season under Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. General Manager Nick Caserio also answered questions from the media before practice.

Check out the hottest headlines from Day 1 of training camp:

1. John Metchie III is full-go in camp

The Texans began training camp with some great news: WR John Metchie III had been cleared to participate.

"John is ready to go," Caserio said. "I know he had a little bit of a setback there in the spring. He's cleared. He's ready to practice. So kind of take him one day at a time. I'm sure he's anxious, anxious and excited, to be back out on the field."

The Texans 2022 second-round draft pick received his leukemia diagnosis just days before training camp last year. After spending his rookie season on the Reserve/Non-football Illness list, Metchie expected to return during OTAs but suffered a minor injury that kept him off the field.

2. Tytus Howard is staying in Houston

Tytus Howard's contract news began making the rounds on Twitter early in the day. Howard, who has played both guard and tackle in his four seasons in Houston, has been a stalwart of the Texans offensive line along with Laremy Tunsil. While Caserio did not comment on the contract, especially since it had not been officially processed as a transaction, he did praise Howard's commitment to the Texans.