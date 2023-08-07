Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 10

Aug 07, 2023 at 03:27 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

230807-hottest-headlines

The Houston Texans were back at work, sans the pads, on Monday following Saturday's evening practice in front of fans and a day off on Sunday. The Texans have begun game preparation for their Thursday night preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

Here are the hottest headlines from Day 10 of training camp:

1. Tytus Howard "out for a while"

Tytus Howard left practice early on Saturday and did not return. On Monday, the Texans starting right tackle was still noticeably missing from practice.

"Tytus, he's still dealing with that [hand injury] and will probably be out for a while," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We'll re-address that later."

In Howard's place, the offensive line rotation included second-year OL Austin Deculus, rookie Killian Zierer and rookie G/T Tyler Beach at right tackle.

2. C.J. Stroud continues to get first-team reps

For the third straight practice, rookie C.J. Stroud received first-team reps and did not split time with third-year QB Davis Mills. The offense did plenty of redzone and situational work in 11-on-11 drills.

Veteran Case Keenum says he has been impressed with Stroud's unwavering focus to improve amidst the pressure of being drafted second overall.

"One thing is that I've been really impressed with his confidence and I say that with training camp practice in mind here the last couple of weeks," Keenum said. "It hadn't been perfect from any of us. We all want plays back, decisions back, reps back but some of his best plays came after a mistake."

3. DT Sheldon Rankins to play next to Maliek Collins

Coach Ryans said he had been chasing Sheldon Rankins for a few years, trying to get the 6-2, 305 defensive tackle to play for him. This offseason, Ryans succeeded. Rankins, who played five seasons with the Saints and two with the New York Jets, signed with the Texans in free agency. Now, he's expected to line up next to DT Maliek Collins on the defensive line.

"Explosive, leader, brings great energy to that group," Ryans said. "Sheldon has been in this system for a while, so he does a really good job of leading and teaching our younger guys, teaching them the nuances of the technique and how it works for him. So, he's been an excellent acquisition for us, and I'm very pleased with adding him to our team. He's going to be a big time help for us."

4. NFL Network pays a visit to camp

NFL Network was reporting live from the Houston Methodist Training Center on Monday morning. Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater caught up with Ryans and chatted about his role as head coach and what he expect from the 2023 Texans.

The Texans will hold one more training camp practice on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 6 p.m. CT on ABC-13 and Sports Radio 610.

Related Content

news

Texans release depth chart for Thursday night, with C.J. Stroud listed as starter at QB

The Houston Texans released an unofficial depth chart Monday, and rookie C.J. Stroud is listed as the starting quarterback.
news

Harris Hits: Training Camp Observations Day 10

Harris Hits on the first day of game week, situational drills involving communication and injury updates on key players
news

'Must See' Steven Sims, Jr. talks 2023 Texans offense | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans WR Steven Sims, Jr. is back in his hometown playing football, and the versatile playmaker went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV. The two discussed his roles on the squad, the Family Feud, Steve Harvey and much more.
news

GAME WEEK is here!!! | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans kick off the preseason schedule this Thursday night at New England, and the weekend that was featured a Saturday night practice.
news

DeMeco Drops:  'It's a 'want to' mentality'

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media on Monday after Day 10 of Training Camp.
news

Harris Hits: Training Camp Observations Night Practice

Hits on the first night practice of Training Camp, the best offensive plays and the development of the defensive line
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 9

QB C.J. Stroud has his best day so far and more headlines from Day 9 of Houston Texans training camp. 
news

Jerry Hughes on confidence, cheat meals & pools | Drew's Dozen

D-lineman Jerry Hughes describes what 'Iron sharpens Iron' means to him, ranks the prominent Hughes, and much more in this conversation with Texans TV's Drew Dougherty.
news

VanderBlog: Saturday Night Fervor

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on a Texans Night Practice, the energy from the fans and gearing up for the first preseason game
news

2023 Texans Flag Football Showdown: Alaysha Johnson wins MVP

Battle Red comes out on top of Deep Steel in flag football game with H-Town influencers and media
news

Harris Hits: Training Camp Observations Day 8

Friday facts on the Texans' disruptive defensive line, offensive standouts and the best play of the day.
Advertising