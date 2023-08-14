Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 14

The Houston Texans are ready for Miami week!

Temperatures and tempers have been heating up over the past few days with practices getting chippy. Players are ready to face anyone other than their own teammates, but the great news is that the Dolphins are headed to Houston for two joint practices and a preseason game to close out the rest of the week.

Here are the hottest headlines from Day 14 of training camp:

1. Laremy Tunsil, Will Anderson not practicing

Laremy Tunsil, Will Anderson Jr. and several players did not practice. According to Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, some players will be under a load management and their reps will be managed accordingly.

2. DeMeco Ryans, Mike McDaniel chat about joint practices

The Texans have had few skirmishes the past few days in training camp, but expect all of that to be squashed when the Dolphins head into town. Ryans and Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel, who had offices next to each other during their time together on the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff, spoke about their expectations for the two teams in practice and what they hope to accomplish after two days of work.

"We want both of our teams to get better at football and so we want to practice," Ryans said. "We don't want to lose time with guys wasting time with stuff that doesn't matter about football when it comes to shoving and fighting. We don't want those things. So if anybody in our agreement, anybody throws a punch just like happens in a game, we're going to play within the rules. You throw a punch in a game, you're kicked out."

3. Rookie C Juice Scruggs "in a really good spot"

When Scott Quessenberry suffered an injury in camp that landed him on IR, rookie Juice Scruggs was the next man up at center. Since then, the Texans second-round draft pick has been getting first-team reps and had his first NFL start in last week's preseason opener at New England and even made some nice adjustments in-game.

"Juice has been consistent in the game," Ryans said. "He did a really nice job in the game with some communication things that we hadn't covered. But to see him, you know, operate and be able to fix problems out there on the offensive line, it was really cool to see. And you know, Juice has done a really good job and expect him to continue to grow as a young player. He's in a really good spot and I'm excited to see Juice continue to play."

4. National coverage of Texans camp

The Pivot podcast crew with hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder visited camp on Monday. Ryans, Nick Caserio, C.J. Stroud and Jalen Pitre were all seen chatting with the former NFL players turned national podcasters. The crew was in town to cover training camp and get an exclusive interview with Tunsil. Stay tuned…