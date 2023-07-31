Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 5

"Juice has been a guy who we've moved around inside, and that's one thing that we liked about him coming out of college was his versatility," Ryans said. "Being able to play any spot in that interior, whether it's guard or center, he's done a lot for us. Very smart guy, picked up on the offense well, and he's a guy I highlighted in our team meeting yesterday just because of the technique he had on a run block, and being exactly where he needed to be with his hand placement, his footwork. It was fun to see. It was great that everybody could see how good of a job he's doing in the run game."