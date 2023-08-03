Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 7

After a day off, the Houston Texans were back in full pads on Thursday at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Training camp practice had more situational work, a big play during redzone action and a scary injury that had everyone take a knee on the field.
Here are the hottest headlines from Day 7 of training camp:
1. Scott Quessenberry carted off the field
During 11-on-11 drills, center Scott Quessenberry suffered an injury that briefly stopped practice. All the players took a knee while the training staff evaluated the sixth-year veteran on the field. Quessenberry, started a career-high 16 games at center last season for the Texans, was eventually carted off the field.
After practice, Coach Ryans did not have an update Quessenberry, saying he would know more in the afternoon.
2. Next man up
Rookie Juice Scruggs stepped in for Quessenberry after the injury. A second-round pick out of Penn State, Scruggs had been taking snaps at both center and guard behind Quessenberry. Jimmy Morrissey has also been getting reps at center.
"Juice is a guy I've seen step in and done a really good job of handling a lot of different positions playing guard, playing center, seeing a guy who is able to handle multiple things, operate efficiently inside," Ryans said. "So pleased with where Juice is."
3. C.J. Stroud finds Nico Collins for a TD
C.J. Stroud has been steadily making progress, but the redzone work paid off for the rookie on Thursday. Stroud finished off an 11-on-11 period with a touchdown throw to Nico Collins with Derek Stingley Jr. draped on him. It was such a spectacular play that the entire offense, including coaches, came over to celebrate.
"Right now with the matchup of Stingley and Nico, with all our receivers, what you see is competition," Ryans said. "Guys are challenging, guys are pushing each other and that's what you want to see. Nico has done a good job in camp, he's showing up down the field, showing up playing with really great hands no matter when the ball is coming to him. He's done a really good job for us and when it comes to a one, two, three, to me that doesn't matter because who knows who is going to be out there. Can you make a play when it's your opportunity to make a play?"
5. John Metchie feeling 110 percent
With seven practices under his belt, John Metchie continues to impress everyone with his comeback story. The second-year receiver, who overcame last year's leukemia diagnosis, has been making plays on offense and been fielding kicks on special teams.
"I feel better now than I ever did in college, and I feel better than I was before I got diagnosed," Metchie said. "I feel 110 percent, for sure."
The Texans will practice again Friday morning and then Saturday evening at the Houston Methodist Training Center.