Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 7

"Right now with the matchup of Stingley and Nico, with all our receivers, what you see is competition," Ryans said. "Guys are challenging, guys are pushing each other and that's what you want to see. Nico has done a good job in camp, he's showing up down the field, showing up playing with really great hands no matter when the ball is coming to him. He's done a really good job for us and when it comes to a one, two, three, to me that doesn't matter because who knows who is going to be out there. Can you make a play when it's your opportunity to make a play?"