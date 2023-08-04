Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 8

"With C.J., what I've seen is he's definitely made adjustments," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He's getting the ball out quick, he's making the proper reads. That's the first thing. We want him to make the proper reads and if one is open, deliver the ball. He's doing that today and that's how we want him to operate efficiently."

2. Update on Scott Quessenberry

The Texans placed C Scott Quessenberry on the Reserve/Injured list on Friday, the first major injury of training camp this year. Quessenberry, who started 16 games last season for Houston, was carted off the field Thursday with a knee injury and did not return.

"With Scott being hurt, first and foremost, we're all praying for Scott and hoping for a healthy recovery for him," Ryans said. "It was hard to see him go down yesterday. You hate to lose anyone like that on the practice field. Scott is a competitor and I know he'll attack the rehab just like he attacked his preparation each and every day. Smart guy, tough competitor, wishing him the best."

3. Returning players back at practice

Tight end Dalton Schultz returned to practice after getting banged up on a play Sunday.

DE Chase Winovich, who played three seasons with the New England Patriots, also returned this week. Winovich came off PUP and is "still knocking off some rust," according to the head coach.

4. Military and First Responders Appreciation Day

It was Military and First Responders Appreciation Day at camp, so fans attending practice received a U.S. flag in honor of this special day. The Texans hosted families from USO Houston, officers from the Houston Police Department and celebrated 150 deserving military members and first responders in the private party tent. Texans players and staff took photos and signed autographs for the special guests following practice.