Houston Texans and Kroger partner with America's VetDogs to raise second future service dog

Aug 02, 2023 at 08:00 AM
HOUSTON – Today, the Houston Texans, in partnership with Kroger, announced a joint collaboration with America's VetDogs to name and train their second future service dog. This remarkable initiative aims to provide a disabled veteran or first responder with disabilities with a highly trained and devoted service dog.

The Texans' newest addition is a nine-week-old male, black Golden/Labrador Retriever mix, who will undergo comprehensive training and socialization while he is with the team. Over the next 16 to 18 months, the puppy will train alongside Texans staff, players and fans, as well as participate in community events, meet and greets, and select home games. This unique opportunity will allow the puppy to become acclimated to various environments and socialize with diverse individuals. Fans will be able to follow @TexansPup on Instagram to stay up-to-date on his training and scheduled local appearances.

Texans fans will have the exciting opportunity to participate in naming the new puppy. Starting today through Aug. 4 at 5 p.m., fans can vote on their favorite name to be entered for a chance to win a Texans Pup prize pack, courtesy of the Texans and Kroger. More details on the naming contest can be found at www.HoustonTexans.com/TexansPup.

"Partnering with Kroger and America's VetDogs on this endeavor for the second time is an incredible honor for us," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. "Our shared commitment to supporting our veterans and first responders makes this special collaboration a natural fit. We're thrilled to welcome another pup to our Texans family and are excited to have our fans help us name him as we continue to incorporate their feedback in all that we do. We can't wait to see the positive impact our future service dog will make on the life of an American hero."

"As America's grocer, we are privileged to be part of this meaningful partnership with the Houston Texans and VetDogs," President of Kroger Houston Laura Gump said. "We recognize the sacrifices made by our veterans and are proud to support them. Through the companionship and assistance that the Texans' future service dog will provide, we hope to make a lasting impact on the life of a deserving individual."

"America's VetDogs is truly privileged to have such great partners in the Houston Texans and Kroger," President & CEO of America's VetDogs John Miller said. "Their unwavering dedication to supporting our nation's veterans and first responders is remarkable. We are confident that the new team pup will quickly capture the hearts of the Texans' community, and we are thrilled to be a part of this journey."

For more information, visit www.HoustonTexans.com/TexansPup.

