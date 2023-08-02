Houston Texans and Kroger partner with America's VetDogs to raise second future service dog

"Partnering with Kroger and America's VetDogs on this endeavor for the second time is an incredible honor for us," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. "Our shared commitment to supporting our veterans and first responders makes this special collaboration a natural fit. We're thrilled to welcome another pup to our Texans family and are excited to have our fans help us name him as we continue to incorporate their feedback in all that we do. We can't wait to see the positive impact our future service dog will make on the life of an American hero."

"As America's grocer, we are privileged to be part of this meaningful partnership with the Houston Texans and VetDogs," President of Kroger Houston Laura Gump said. "We recognize the sacrifices made by our veterans and are proud to support them. Through the companionship and assistance that the Texans' future service dog will provide, we hope to make a lasting impact on the life of a deserving individual."

"America's VetDogs is truly privileged to have such great partners in the Houston Texans and Kroger," President & CEO of America's VetDogs John Miller said. "Their unwavering dedication to supporting our nation's veterans and first responders is remarkable. We are confident that the new team pup will quickly capture the hearts of the Texans' community, and we are thrilled to be a part of this journey."