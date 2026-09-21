Houston Texans and Modelo Name Gloria Zenteno 2026 Campeón de la Comunidad

The Houston Texans and Modelo surprised Gloria Zenteno, Founder and Executive Director of Barrios Dogs, with the news that she had been selected as the 2026 Campeón de la Comunidad award recipient, recognizing her commitment to serving and strengthening the Houston community.

During the special presentation, Zenteno was celebrated for her leadership, dedication and the meaningful impact she has made through her work with Barrios Dogs. As part of the recognition, the Texans and Modelo surprised her with a $25,000 donation to support the organization's mission and help further its work throughout Houston.

The moment highlighted Zenteno's continued commitment to making a difference and the positive influence her work has had on the people and communities Barrios Dogs serves.

The celebration continued on gameday, when Zenteno was recognized on the field during the Texans' International Game. She and her guests also enjoyed a special gameday experience hosted by Modelo, giving the Texans and Modelo another opportunity to celebrate her contributions in front of the Houston community.

The Campeón de la Comunidad program recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional service, leadership and a commitment to creating positive change. Zenteno's selection as the 2026 recipient reflects the lasting impact she has made through Barrios Dogs and her dedication to making Houston a better place for all.